ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County School Board met for their monthly meeting on Monday. They discussed several items, such as the progression of the Tar Heel Project and approved plans for repaving the high school parking lots.

The Bladen County School Board also took the time to honor students’ achievements from around the county. Bladenboro’s boys and girls basketball teams were celebrated for being the Bladen County Middle School Champions. The boys’ team was also recognized for winning the Waccamaw Conference Championship.

The school board also made sure to honor the Beta Clubs from Bladen Lakes Primary, Bladenboro Middle, Bladen Early College, and East Bladen High for their accomplishments at the state convention. As many are aware, Bladen County Schools’ Beta Clubs racked up numerous awards at the Beta Convention this year.

The Tar Heel Project is moving along on schedule with two wings of the building being laid with bricks and the roof being put into place. Windows will be the next step in moving forward with the completion of the building. The weather hasn’t been an issue so far and the project is progressing well with more work set to ramp up during the spring.

The Board approved the 23-24 school calendar for Bladen Early College and approved the High School Handbook for the next school year as well. The Board greenlighted the approval for maintenance of the parking lots for East and West Bladen High Schools. Federal money leftover from Hurricane Florence will be used to fund the repairs in both parking lots.