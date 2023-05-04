WHITE LAKE — The Chamber of Commerce for the Elizabethtown-White Lake area invites community businesses and residents to attend a ribbon cutting to celebrate a new area restaurant, The Upper Deck, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 11.

Golf enthusiasts and foodies alike have a new reason to visit Vineyard Golf at White Lake, as the course is proud to announce the opening of its brand-new restaurant, The Upper Deck. The restaurant promises to deliver a unique culinary experience that will please diners of all tastes and preferences.

Vineyard Golf at White Lake, a championship golf course known as Eastern North Carolina’s best-kept secret and hidden gem, newest addition will be featuring some southern staples such as chicken and waffles for breakfast, along with some new, unique lunch options like blueberry bbq wings that pay homage to the owners, Billy and Patricia Augustine, a son-mother duo whose background is in blueberry farming.

“I’m very proud to combine the blueberries with the golf course. Our background is in the produce industry, and integrating a little bit of that with the golf course- it’s very personal to us as a family. We are Vineyard Golf at White Lake because you’ll see blueberry vines along the golf course that you can easily pick and eat at any time, which sets us apart from other golf courses,” says Billy Augustine.

Patricia Augustine adds, “It’s an exciting time for us! The course is a staple of the community and takes in a lot of tourists, with guests traveling as far as Canada to come to visit! The expansion is proof that we are beloved in this community. What better way to celebrate than to have a restaurant on the golf course, where golfers and their families can relax and unwind after a round of golf or enjoy a delicious meal!”

The Upper Deck Restaurant offers stunning views of the lush greenery, rolling hills, and turtle visitors, making Vineyard Golf at White Lake, a sought-after destination for golfers. The menu features a range of delicious dishes, from classic comfort food to more exotic, higher-end specialty items. Guests can choose from appetizers, salads, entrees, and desserts made with the freshest and highest-quality ingredients. Aside from dine-in options, guests can also choose to take their meals to go.

“We are thrilled to offer our guests a new and exciting dining experience, with Billy and Patricia immersed in producing high-quality ingredients, their farming relationships, and supporting local farmers and businesses- you can expect locally sourced vegetables such as tomatoes, lettuce, and even Wagyu burgers! We take pride in our seasonal menus and providing a farm-to-table elevated experience,” says Amy Bailey, General Manager of five years at Vineyard Golf at White Lake.

The Upper Deck’s opening marks Vineyard Golf at White Lake’s commitment to providing an exceptional experience for its guests both on and off the course. To learn more about the restaurant or to make a reservation, visit Vineyard Golf at White Lake’s website or call 910-247-6132.