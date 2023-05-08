ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Hospital (BCH) has announced a new and improved upgrade to the mammography suite that could help the people of Bladen County take better care of their health.

“We began the renovations in hopes to increase our patient experience,” stated Radiology Manager Tony Brisson. “With the calming environment and advanced technology, our goal is to make it as convenient as possible for patients to come in for their annual mammograms.”

Josie Hickman, Mammographer at CFV Bladen County Hospital announced, “Our goal is to alleviate all misconceptions of mammograms. Along with informing our community of the vital role this exam can play in women’s lives. In trying to accomplish this goal, we are now offering a brand new Caring Mammo Suite. This suite features Perfect Sky Ceiling Image, 4k Video Display, along with Nature-themed Video and Audio.”

She continued, “Our goal is to help reduce any stressors that may occur when thinking of getting a mammogram. I have numerous patients in disbelief after getting their first mammogram. Patients cannot believe they have put off having a mammogram due to all the stories they have heard in the past. Our patients leave surprised as to how easy it was. After all, early detection is the primary goal for annual mammograms. Getting this exam offers a greater treatment and survival rate if diagnosed with Breast Cancer. With minimal wait time and our focus to excel in patient care, we would like to offer this free screening tool to all women that meet the requirements of this screening exam.”

There are several reasons this upgrade will benefit both Bladen County Hospital and Bladen residents. The enhanced mammography suite will not only entice patients to choose BCH for their services, but the soothing atmosphere will also encourage people to be vigilant about their health. People are more likely to put off medical appointments when experiencing anxiety, fear, or discomfort. Studies have also shown that when patients are relaxed during their mammogram, it provides better positioning and image quality.

To schedule a mammogram or to ask any questions related to Radiology at Bladen County Hospital, call 910-862-5102 or 910-862-5165.