BLADEN COUNTY — Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District has announced that Jeremiah Bryan has won second place at the state level of the 2023 Slide Show contest. Jeremiah is from Bladenboro Middle School and is in the sixth grade.

This year’s contest was themed “Water, the Cycle of Life.”

The annual contest is open to Bladen County middle and high school students. Jeremiah won at the Bladen District level and Area 7 level, which consists of nine Soil and Water Districts, competitions before advancing to the state-level competition. Jeremiah was awarded second place amongst slide shows made by students from across the state.

The District has stated that they are “happy to have had so many students participate in our contests this year and we thank all of the teachers who made time for these competitions.”

Teaching the future leaders of our area, state, and nation the importance of natural resources is a huge goal for The Soil and Water Conservation District. They state that they “believe that teaching students the importance of conserving our natural resources at an early age will benefit everyone in the future.”

Jeremiah’s teacher, Dr. Batten, has done a wonderful job shaping this young student’s mind and passion for nature.