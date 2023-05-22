ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Hospital will be cutting the ribbon for the new LifeLink Air Helicopter stationed at Bladen County Hospital on Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. This event is not open to the public.

Located in the coastal plain region of southeastern North Carolina, Bladen County has about 30,000 residents. Its hospital is among the state’s 21 critical access facilities, or those in rural, often underserved communities that provide limited outpatient and inpatient services to residents who otherwise would have to travel long distances for emergency care. Bladen County Hospital provides care for residents of Elizabethtown, where it’s located, and for people in neighboring communities including Bladenboro, Clarkton, Tar Heel, and White Lake.

The helicopter is needed, officials say, to ensure Bladen County provides the best possible care to patients whose health conditions warrant receiving medical treatment at more advanced hospitals ASAP. The new helicopter, an Airbus H-135, will be staffed by a nurse, a paramedic, and a pilot 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Currently, Cape Fear Valley Health operates two aircraft that service Harnett and Scotland counties. This third helicopter will allow Cape Fear Valley to move eastward and help patients in Bladen County.

“For serious health conditions, we’re going to stabilize the patient as best we can and get them transferred to the closest hospital, and for us that’s Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville,” said Brian Langston, corporate director of patient logistics for Cape Fear Valley Health. “We believe it brings transport solutions or connectivity from our community hospital here in Elizabethtown to tertiary areas across the state and allows rapid transport to those patients and services that are not locally available.”

Hospital President Stephen Fife said the aircraft is an example of Cape Fear Valley Health’s commitment to investing in, supporting and taking care of Bladen County residents. Fife, Bladen County Manager Greg Martin, EMS Team Director David Howell and other local stakeholders evaluated the need, benefits and potential for community utilization of the helicopter before agreeing it was a good fit.

Through a partnership, Med-Trans provides the helicopter, the mechanic, the pilot and the flight certificate, and Cape Fear Valley provides the clinical oversight, the crew, the facilities and medical supplies, including a defibrillator, a ventilator, IV infusion pumps, medications and blood products.

Toby Carter, program director for LifeLink Air and Specialty Care, is also a previous Bladen County EMS employee. He said it means a lot to him to know the county’s EMS Department will now be supported with a helicopter – when needed – at accidents.

“We’ll be able to transport trauma patients to the trauma center, and I’m excited about adding the providers, the services and expanding the department,” Carter said. “Anytime we’re able to treat more patients and expand the services to better take care of our community partners, that’s a good thing and great to be part of.”