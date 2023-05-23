ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools is preparing to congratulate more than 300 graduating seniors in the coming weeks. The district will host three high school graduations.

Held in the auditorium at Bladen Community College, the Early College will kick off the district’s graduation ceremonies at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 2.

The district’s two traditional high school graduation ceremonies will be held the following week on Friday, June 9 at Elizabethtown Middle School in the gymnasium. West Bladen High School’s graduation is at 10 a.m. and East Bladen High School’s will begin promptly at 3 p.m.

Each graduate will receive seven tickets for their guests. Doors will close to attendees 15 minutes prior to the start of the ceremony. Guests must have a graduation ticket to attend and there will be no entry once doors close. The district is planning to live-stream the three graduations providing those unable to attend in person the ability to watch the ceremony.

The district and high schools look forward to celebrating the Classes of 2023!