BLADEN COUNTY — Bladen County Schools has announced that Emily Campos-Estrada has won the North Carolina General Assembly Art Competition, representing Region 4 sponsored by the North Carolina Art Educators Association.

Her artwork will be displayed in the North entrance of the North Carolina Legislative Building in Raleigh, NC for one year.

Art in schools

It seems to be a common theme nowadays for arts programs to be the first the get the chop. Core subjects take top priority, usually followed by sports. Art in general seems to be increasingly viewed as frivilous. However, there are many proven ways that visual art can benefit students of all ages.

Artistic mediums such as scultpure and pottery can help students better understand human history, learning age-old forms of art like pottery as well as modern forms like 3-D printing. Making art can increase confidence through the provision of a deep sense of satisfaction to the artist. Creating art can help teach students patience and perseverence when they have to take their time to achieve their artistic goals. It can teach the value of practice, as well as foster creativity.

Creativity is one of the most important marketable skills to take to any career path. No matter what industry a student may enter, they will be confronted with the need to think critically to solve problems. Thinking outside the box is crucial for innovation, and visual arts are a perfect way to nurture creativity.

Students who study the arts have more success in other academic areas. This springs directly from the skills they develop as young artists. In fact, compared to students who haven’t received such instruction, they’re more able to adapt skills learned in one subject and apply them to another.

Bladen County Schools would like to give a special shout-out to Mrs. Whitney Hern, NCAEA President and Bladen County Schools Art Teacher, for supporting this event.