BLADEN COUNTY — According to the most recent figures from the N.C. Department of Commerce, non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in 95 of North Carolina’s counties in May 2023 and decreased in five.

The highest unemployment rate was Scotland County’s 6.3 percent, while Buncombe County had the lowest percentage with 2.7

County rates from southeastern North Carolina counties range from 3.1 percent in New Hanover County to 5 percent in Robeson. The remaining southeastern counties had the following percentages:

Bladen – 4.2%

Brunswick – 4.0%

Columbus – 3.6%

Cumberland – 4.8%

Pender – 3.2%

Sampson – 3.3%

All fifteen of North Carolina’s metro areas experienced rate increases, among which Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 4.8 percent while Asheville had the lowest at 2.8 percent. The non-seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.4 percent.

A year ago, the trend was reversed. Non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in 81 counties at this same time last year, increased in six, and remained unchanged in 13. Thirteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year and two remained unchanged.

The number of workers employed statewide (non-seasonally adjusted) increased to 5,070,115 in May, a jump of 18,428, while those unemployed increased by 16,527 to 179,804. Since May 2022, the number of workers employed statewide increased by 76,493, while those unemployed decreased by 4,675.

The Commerce Department emphasizes the importance of noting that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns. Given this, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the non-seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Friday, July 21 when the statewide unemployment rate for June 2023 will be released to the public.