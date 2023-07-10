WHITE LAKE – In May, the Charlie Daniels Gallery officially opened its doors at The Grand Regal at Goldston’s Beach in White Lake.

The gallery features many of Daniels’ ACM, Dove, and CMA awards, his guitars, fiddles, challenge pins he received from his many military performances, a cherished $5 check from Elvis Presley, and many more items that showcase his astounding music career.

A world-renowned country music, southern rock, and bluegrass legend, Daniels had a special tie to southeastern North Carolina. Born and raised in Wilmington, he spent many summers working in tobacco at his grandfather’s farm in Bladen County and visiting White Lake.

“The Charlie Daniels Gallery is the perfect spot for corporate events or a social gathering here at White Lake,” commented Jake Womble, CEO of Operations and Management at The Grand Regal. “The Grand Regal is proud to host the gallery on our property and we hope to see many visitors come through this summer to learn about Charlie Daniel’s legacy and the history that connects him back to Bladen County.”

Daniels’ music fused rock, country, blues, and jazz, and he was a pioneering force in the Southern rock genre. He was best known for his number-one country hit “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” which has been covered by numerous artists, even those outside the wide umbrella of the country music genre.

Known as the most famous fiddler in country music, Daniels started his instrumental journey by learning to play guitar, even eventually learning to play the mandolin. Alas, it was only Charlie who could have created the duel between Johnny and the Devil, and it was only Charlie who could bring Johnny’s superior skill, one that could best Satan himself, to life.