The following individuals have been arrested by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics and Community Impact Unit during the week of July 9:

1. Temple Britt, of St. Pauls: Possession of schedule II controlled substances

2. Sharif McMillan, of Elizabethtown: Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances, possession of schedule I controlled substances, three counts of possession of schedule II controlled substances, possession of schedule VI controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia

3. Eddie Daniels, of Raeford: Possession of schedule I controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia

4. Zikee Thompson, of Clarkton: Possession of schedule I controlled substances, possession of schedule VI controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child support

5. Pierre Adams, of Elizabethtown: Possession of schedule II controlled substances, possession of schedule VI controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia