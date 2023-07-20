Outgoing president Cristin Hursey thanking the present members for their support during her time serving in the position.

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown Rotary Club installed its new officers in an intimate and informal ceremony at its meeting on Wednesday.

Outgoing president Cristin Hursey gave her opening remarks, in which she thanked all of the present members for their support saying that she “agreed to take the position at probably the worst time” in her life and humbly said that she is excited to see how to position is supposed to be handled.

Anne Beyer, the incoming Rotary president, thanked Cristin for her kind comments before presenting her with a plaque and gavel to express the club’s appreciation for her service, dedication, and hard work.

Cristin and Anne then installed the new officers who were present and named all officers. The following are the current Rotary officers and the positions they hold:

Anne Beyer – President

Michael Leinwand – Service Project Chair, Fundraising Chair

Terri Dennison – Secretary

Mary Jo Lennon – Treasurer

Tina Mundy – Club Membership Chair

Cristin Hursey – Programs Chair

Rotary Club is a worldwide organization in which members believe that they and all people have a shared responsibility to take action on our world’s most persistent issues. More than 46,000 clubs work together to promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, save mothers and children, support education, grow local economies, and protect the environment.

According to the Rotary Club website, their mission is to “provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders” while keeping their vision at the forefront of their actions.

Their vision statement states “Together, we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.”

Rotary Club has dedicated over 110 years to the service of people and communities and the newest leaders of the Elizabethtown chapter are the latest link in a long chain of Rotarians with hopes to make a lasting impact.