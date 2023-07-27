The pets pictured may have already been adopted. Visit the site in the article to see photos of all available pets.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Today marks the final day of the adoption special at the Bladen County Animal Shelter (BCAS)! The shelter was announced as full earlier this week, which is what led to the discounted fees.

Dog adoption fees are $25-$30 while cat adoption fees are $15. For dogs, fees include dewormer as well as the parvo/distemper, bordetella, and rabies vaccines. Fees for cats cover dewormer and vaccines for rhinotracheitis, panleukopenia, and rabies. Vouchers are available for a physical exam and spay/neuter services.

It is important to spay/neuter your pet as promptly as possible to reduce the number of animals that need homes. Millions of pets enter shelters and rescues each year. Some are victims of abuse and may have behavioral or medical challenges resulting from the cruelty they experienced. However, most animals in shelters are surrendered by families who want them, but can’t find affordable, pet-friendly housing. Paying for veterinary care can also be a huge expense.

Something that can relieve some of the stress of paying for visits to the pet is to procure pet insurance for your furry family member. Based on data gathered by MarketWatch of the top 10 pet insurance companies, insurance for dogs can range anywhere from $23.06 to $48.46 monthly. For cats, the range is between $14.58 and $24.41.

Adoption can also help adoption and rescue organizations to focus on the root of the pet intake issue. If enough pets are adopted from shelters, animals could leave shelters faster than they are arriving. This would allow the focus on projects and efforts such as strengthening programs to reunite lost pets with their families or meeting with local, elected officials to ensure more pet-friendly housing.

Consider relieving some of the burden from the Bladen County Animal Shelter by adding a fuzzy friend to your family today! However, it is important to remember that, even with discounted adoption fees, pets are lifetime commitments.

Visit Bladen.Petfinder.com to see photos of all available animals at the shelter.