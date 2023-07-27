DUBLIN — Bladen Community College has proudly announced the graduation of its esteemed paramedic students. The graduation ceremony was held on July 18 and marks a significant milestone in the lives of the dedicated students who have completed an intensive and comprehensive training program to become qualified paramedics.

The ceremony took place at 4:00 p.m. in the teaching auditorium located on the Bladen Community College campus. Family, friends, faculty, and guests were all invited to attend and share in the celebration of the graduates’ accomplishments.

The paramedic program at Bladen Community College is renowned for its commitment to excellence in emergency medical services. The rigorous curriculum, under the guidance of highly experienced instructors and healthcare professionals, has equipped the following graduates with the necessary skills and knowledge to respond effectively to various medical emergencies: Morgan Anderson, Zachary Everitte, Cloey Jones, Amanda Russ, Savannah Stewart, and Hanna Wood.

Throughout their training, the paramedic students have undergone extensive classroom instruction, hands-on simulations, and real-life clinical experiences. They have been trained in advanced life support techniques, critical care procedures, and the latest medical technologies, ensuring they are well-prepared to provide exceptional care to those in need.

Bladen Community College takes immense pride in its graduates’ achievements and the role it plays in fostering the growth of exceptional healthcare professionals. The institution remains committed to providing top-notch education and training that prepares students for successful careers in the healthcare field.

At the graduation ceremony, attendees witnessed inspiring words from EMS Program Director, Brian Hehl, College President, Dr. Amanda Lee, and Board of Trustees Chairman, Dennis Troy.

“The paramedic gets invited into the lives of others to provide comfort and treatment when the person is unable. The paramedic student suffers through long hours of classes and clinicals to become that person. The person who is willing to give of themselves to others. Today, we applaud them for their success,” said Brian Hehl.

Bladen Community College extends its heartfelt appreciation to the local community and those whose continued support has contributed to the success of the paramedic program. Their involvement has enabled the college to maintain its standard of excellence in healthcare education.

For more information about the EMS program, please contact Bladen Community College at 910.879.5500.