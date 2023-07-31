BLADEN COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics and Community Impact Unit during the week of July 16:

1. Trinidy Mack, of Red Springs was arrested on alleged charges of possession of schedule VI controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia

2. Angela Wix, of Bladenboro was served with an outstanding warrant for arrest. On Facebook, Wix commented under the post made by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announcing the arrests, stating, “Wow arrested by Bladen county’s narcotics team because I didn’t pay a court cost in time!!! outstanding job boys.”

3. Ebony McDuffie, of Raeford, was served with an outstanding warrant for arrest.

4. Macie Carter, of St. James, was arrested for the alleged possession of schedule II controlled substances, two counts of possession of schedule III controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.