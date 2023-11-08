BLADENBORO TOWN COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 3)

Precincts Reported: 2 of 2

Terry Nance, 64 (37.87%)

Phyllis Hester Boyd, 49 (28.99%)

Dixon Nance, 47 (27.81%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous), 9 (5.33%)

CLARKTON MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1) Precincts Reported: 1 of 1

James Tim Tart, 35 (62.50%)

Stephen W. Hester, 20 (35.71%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous), 1 (1.79%)

CLARKTON TOWN COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 1) Precincts Reported: 1 of 1

Linda Croom, 40 (90.91%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous), 4 (9.09%)

DUBLIN MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1

Write-In (Miscellaneous), 22 (59.46%)

Alex Hursey, 15 (40.54%)

DUBLIN TOWN COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 2) Precincts Reported: 1 of 1

David Kirby, 33 (50.00%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous), 33 (50.00%)

EAST ARCADIA MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1) Precincts Reported: 1 of 1

Travis S. Andrews, 67 (98.53%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous), 1 (1.47%)

EAST ARCADIA TOWN COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 3) Precincts Reported: 1 of 1

Veronica E. Moore, 61 (39.61%)

Fannie Long, 47 (30.52%)

Rhonda Hall, 44 (28.57%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous), 2 (1.30%)

ELIZABETHTOWN MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)Precincts Reported: 2 of 2

Sylvia Campbell, 311 (96.28%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous), 12 (3.72%)

ELIZABETHTOWN COUNCIL MEMBER (VOTE FOR 3) Precincts Reported: 2 of 2

Ricky Leinwand, 311 (35.87%)

Howell Clark, 269 (31.03%)

Rich Glenn, 268 (30.91%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous), 19 (2.19%)

WHITE LAKE MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1) Precincts Reported: 1 of 1

H. Goldston Womble, Jr., 174 (76.99%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous), 52 (23.01%)

WHITE LAKE TOWN COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 3) Precincts Reported: 1 of 1

Terri Hawley, 186 (27.60%)

Dean C. Hilton, 142 (21.07%)

Jake Womble, 120 (17.80%)

Tom Riel, 118 (17.51%)

Ken Register, Jr., 99 (14.69%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous), 9 (1.34%)

Source: North Carolina State Board of Elections