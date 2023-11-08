BLADENBORO TOWN COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 3)
Precincts Reported: 2 of 2
Terry Nance, 64 (37.87%)
Phyllis Hester Boyd, 49 (28.99%)
Dixon Nance, 47 (27.81%)
Write-In (Miscellaneous), 9 (5.33%)
CLARKTON MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1) Precincts Reported: 1 of 1
James Tim Tart, 35 (62.50%)
Stephen W. Hester, 20 (35.71%)
Write-In (Miscellaneous), 1 (1.79%)
CLARKTON TOWN COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 1) Precincts Reported: 1 of 1
Linda Croom, 40 (90.91%)
Write-In (Miscellaneous), 4 (9.09%)
DUBLIN MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 1 of 1
Write-In (Miscellaneous), 22 (59.46%)
Alex Hursey, 15 (40.54%)
DUBLIN TOWN COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 2) Precincts Reported: 1 of 1
David Kirby, 33 (50.00%)
Write-In (Miscellaneous), 33 (50.00%)
EAST ARCADIA MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1) Precincts Reported: 1 of 1
Travis S. Andrews, 67 (98.53%)
Write-In (Miscellaneous), 1 (1.47%)
EAST ARCADIA TOWN COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 3) Precincts Reported: 1 of 1
Veronica E. Moore, 61 (39.61%)
Fannie Long, 47 (30.52%)
Rhonda Hall, 44 (28.57%)
Write-In (Miscellaneous), 2 (1.30%)
ELIZABETHTOWN MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1)Precincts Reported: 2 of 2
Sylvia Campbell, 311 (96.28%)
Write-In (Miscellaneous), 12 (3.72%)
ELIZABETHTOWN COUNCIL MEMBER (VOTE FOR 3) Precincts Reported: 2 of 2
Ricky Leinwand, 311 (35.87%)
Howell Clark, 269 (31.03%)
Rich Glenn, 268 (30.91%)
Write-In (Miscellaneous), 19 (2.19%)
WHITE LAKE MAYOR (VOTE FOR 1) Precincts Reported: 1 of 1
H. Goldston Womble, Jr., 174 (76.99%)
Write-In (Miscellaneous), 52 (23.01%)
WHITE LAKE TOWN COMMISSIONER (VOTE FOR 3) Precincts Reported: 1 of 1
Terri Hawley, 186 (27.60%)
Dean C. Hilton, 142 (21.07%)
Jake Womble, 120 (17.80%)
Tom Riel, 118 (17.51%)
Ken Register, Jr., 99 (14.69%)
Write-In (Miscellaneous), 9 (1.34%)
Source: North Carolina State Board of Elections