In 2023, the intensifying climate crisis took a devastating toll on people in the U.S. who turned to the American Red Cross for help coping with a record number of billion-dollar disasters.

So far this year, an all-time high of 25 billion-dollar disasters ravaged communities across the country. In addition, families sweltered in the nation’s hottest summer on record, and back-to-back disasters led to a series of blood drive cancellations, which further strained the national Red Cross blood supply.

“The climate crisis is causing more humanitarian needs for families right here in the Carolinas and across the country,” Allison Taylor, Regional CEO of Humanitarian Services, Red Cross North Carolina Region said. “This holiday season, please remember those who need support in the face of emergencies — and join us to provide care and comfort by making a financial donation or by giving blood or platelets.”

INCREASING SUPPORT AMID THE CLIMATE CRISIS

With the growing frequency and intensity of disasters, the Red Cross is working to adapt its services and grow its disaster response capacity across the country. As part of this national work in 2023, the Red Cross distributed $108 million in financial assistance directly to people after disasters of all sizes.

RED CROSS DISASTER VOLUNTEERS ALWAYS READY TO HELP

Meanwhile, our volunteers work around the clock to provide compassionate care to those affected by disaster, including those that hit closer to home.

In early June, Jackie Simpson –a Red Cross disaster volunteer who regularly steps in to help with overnight disasters— was called to respond to a major home fire in south Charlotte, N.C. after an evening of intense storms. A home had been struck by lightning causing a blaze.

And yet—miles away—it turns out lightning had also struck Jackie’s home on the same night, causing another intense fire in Charlotte that her neighbor noticed coming out of roof of Jackie’s dining room early in the morning. That neighbor had already called the Charlotte Fire Department and went to help Jackie.

“[My team] called and said, ‘There’s a fire out in South Charlotte; can you go?’” said Jackie. “And I said, ‘No, I can’t go! There’s a fire at my house!’ I think that’s the first time [they’ve] probably heard that.”

That morning, Jackie — well-known for donning the signature red vest and being a comforting shoulder to others in need — watched as Charlotte firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze at her home, many of the fire crews recognizing her even as they worked to stop the flames. Her neighbors and other Red Cross volunteers also banded together and surrounded her to see what they could do.

Thankfully, no one in either fire was seriously hurt, but the recovery process can be long and arduous.

Today, Jackie continues to volunteer and respond to overnight emergency calls with the Red Cross NC disaster team. She’s still deep in the journey of rebuilding, but with a newfound perspective that she brings –along with her signature Red Cross vest—as she goes out to help families through some of life’s toughest moments.

“This will take the routineness out of it for me,” said Jackie. “I’m experiencing how long the steps are. It’s not a trot; it’s a walk…it’s a slow walk. So, yeah, I’ll just have a different appreciation for what it takes to climb that hill.”

Hear more of Jackie Simpson’s story –along with other stories of compassion in action—on the Red Cross North Carolina’s Year-in-Review page.

RESPONDING TO ADDITIONAL EMERGING NEEDS

Beyond extreme disasters, people stepped up through the Red Cross to address other emerging needs for communities, including:

BLOOD DONATIONS

As the nation’s largest blood supplier, the Red Cross is grateful for the millions of donors who rolled up a sleeve throughout the year for patients in need. To further improve people’s health outcomes, the Red Cross has been working with community partners to introduce blood donation to a new and more diverse generation of blood donors — which is critical to ensuring that a reliable blood supply is available to the 1 in 7 hospital patients who need a lifesaving blood transfusion.

LIFESAVING TRAINING

This year, the Red Cross expanded its training to empower people to act during current-day crises — which is vital considering that nearly half of U.S. adults report being unprepared to respond to a medical emergency. This included launching the new “Until Help Arrives” online training course last spring for opioid overdoses, severe bleeding, cardiac arrest and choking emergencies, and partnering with professional sports leagues through the Smart Heart Sports Coalition to help prevent tragedies among student athletes by offering CPR training and increasing access to AEDs.

MILITARY FAMILIES

Red Cross workers helped service members on U.S. military installations and deployment sites worldwide — including in Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. As part of our support this year, Red Cross volunteers delivered emergency communications messages connecting more than 87,000 service members with their loved ones during times of family need, while also engaging members in morale and wellness activities during deployments.

INTERNATIONAL

As part of the world’s largest humanitarian network, the American Red Cross supported international response efforts to disasters such as this year’s massive earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, the drought and hunger crisis in Africa, and flooding in Pakistan and Bangladesh. This has included providing millions in cash assistance, food, shelter, basic supplies, medical care and mental health services. As devastating conflicts persist in other areas of the world, the global Red Cross Movement continues to provide aid for people suffering, including those in Ukraine and in Israel and Gaza, as part of its neutral, humanitarian mission.

Visit the Red Cross North Carolina 2023 Year-In Review page for more information about how the Red Cross North Carolina Region helped people in the Carolinas in 2023.

