ELIZABETHTOWN — The 35th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade is scheduled for Jan. 15. Line up begins at 9 a.m. at 805 W. Broad St. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Mariel “Mary” Lee is the grand marshall. She is the reigning United States of America 2024 Miss North Carolina. Alecia Holloway the current Jr. Miss All American North Carolina is the Junior Marshall.

Lee was born and raised in central New Jersey. She is an alumnus of Lawrence High School Class of 1998; Lawrence Township, New Jersey, and Katharine Gibbs College Class of 2007, Livingston, New Jersey, earning a master’s degree in criminal law and psychology.

Lee relocated to Raleigh in 2012. A mother of three, an administrator and business owner in the Triangle, Mariel recently began her pageantry journey in 2022 with the Ms. Heart of the USA pageant bringing the crown home to North Carolina in July as the 2023 M. Heart of the USA Community Queen. She is the reigning United States of America 2024 Ms. North Carolina. Lee and one other contestant are to represent the Tar Heel State in the 2024 United State of America Pageant. That competition will be in San Antonio, Texas July 4-6, 2024. Lee’s platform includes cleft lip and palate and craniofacial deformities, autism awareness, military support and breast cancer.

Lee, has accumulated more than 1,700 community service hours this last year with more than eight different organizations such as: Salvation Army of Wake County, Special Olympics of Wake County, Autism Society of Wake County, Oak City Cares, Dress for Success, Cleft Strong (San Antonio, Texas), American Cleft Palate Association, Military Missions in Action, Pretty in Pink, Triangle Miracle League, WCPSS Financial Literacy Business Alliance, United Service Organization and Triad Honor Flight.

She said she believes in quotes of Rev. Martin Luther King, such as, “Our lives begin the day we become silent about the things that matter.” She has shown confidence in being passionate about what “we hold so very dear, which is to love one another.” Her quote, “Uplift, empower and inspire the youth of tomorrow. We must serve our communities.”

2024 MLK Parade Junior Marshall

Alecia Holloway is the Jr. Miss All American North Carolina. The 8-year-old loves to act, sing and dance. This year, Alecia has appeared in the following dinner theater plays written and directed by her grandmother, Marjorie Lewis: “Sister Boneypott” and “The PinStripe Murder.” She was crowned in 2019-2020 and held the title of Little Miss All American North Carolina. Alecia had the opportunity to compete in the 2023 All American Pageant and won again. She now holds the title of Jr. Miss All American NC. During her reign, she is taught to give back to her community. Alecia gives gifts, food and her time to help those in need throughout the year. Her favorite colors are purple and pink and her favorite song is “Favorite Song” by Toosii. Alecia is a second-grader at New Century International Elementary School in Fayetteville. She loves school and most of all loves to be a social butterfly everywhere she goes.

Alecia attends the Cumberland Dance Academy in Hope Mills, where she is practicing ballet, jazz and lyrical dancing as well as tumbling.