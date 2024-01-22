Welcome to the Bladen Journal’s Community Calendar. If you have a calendar item, please send it to interim editor David Kennard by email at news@www.bladenjournal.com.

BOOK CLUB: The Bladen County Public Library has released its list of books for the Pastries and Print Book Club. January: Tom Lake -Ann Patchett; February: “None of this is True” by Lisa Jewell; March: “The American Heiress” by Daisy Goodwin; April: “And If I Perish” by Evelyn M. Monahan; May: “The Lost and Found Bookshop” by Susan Wiggs; June: “The Choice” by Edith Eva Eger. For more information contact Kim Wilson at 910-863-4586 or email kwilson@bladenco.org. Meetings are at 3 p.m. every third Monday at the library’s Main Branch, 111 N Cypress St. Elizabethtown.

WORKSHOP: Cooking Under Pressure — Instant Pot Workshop. Learn to use a multifunction cooker to fix quick meals at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Powell Melvin Ag Center, 450 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown. For more information send email to joel_fulton@ncsu.edu or call 910-862-4591.

CHAMBER MEETING: Join the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at Lu Mil Vineyard, 438 Suggs-Taylor Road, Elizabethtown, to hear about the many good things happening in Mother Nature’s Playground that will boost the economy, support our businesses and workforce, and positively impact our ways of life. A trio of experts will give updates on the local projects. The speakers include Elizabethtown Town Manager Dane Rideout, White Lake Town Administration Sean Martin and Bladen’s Bloomin’ Chuck Heustess, who will speak on behalf of Bladen County. Also, the chamber will honor individuals receiving a 2023 Chamber Award. Fore more information contact the chamber at 910-862-4368 or email etownandwhitelakecoc@gmail.com.

FOOD PANTRY CLOSED: The food pantry From His Table to Yours and the clothing closet at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church will be closed on Jan. 27 due to an off-campus staff administrative activity.

CONCERT: The Jordan Rainer “The Women in Black” Concert is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Cape Fear Winery, 218-B Aviation Parkway, 207 E Broad St, Elizabethtown. Jordan Rainer. “The Woman in Black” is rising country star Jordan Rainer. Known for witty lyrics and masterful guitar playing, Jordan blends traditional country with a modern rock edge.

CASINO NIGHT: A Casino Night to benefit Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial Inc. has been set for 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery, 218-B Aviation Pkwy, Elizabethtown. The event is a celebration of Bladen County’s industrial partners. For tickets and additional information call -910-645-2292. Find more information at www.capefearwinery.com .

BLOOD DRIVE: The American Red Cross has a planned a blood drive for noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 5, at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 6414 Center Road, Bladenboro. To register, contact Carolyn Hester at 910-874-4179 or go online to redcrossblood.org.

BE MY VALENTINE AT CAPE FEAR WINERY: This Valentine’s Day, celebrate love in style with the Be My Valentine event on Feb. 14. The winery team has curated a beautiful fine dining experience that will have you and your significant other falling in love all over again. Chef Timothy has handpicked the finest ingredients to create a menu that is sure to delight your taste buds. From the appetizers to the desserts, every dish has been thoughtfully crafted to make your night unforgettable. Events Director, Derrick, has also created a romantic ambiance that perfectly complements the food and makes for an unforgettable evening. Tickets for the Be My Valentine event include one shared appetizer, choice of two entrees, shared dessert, and two glasses of champagne all for $125 per couple. This is an exclusive event with limited seating available, so get your tickets now before they sell out! ‘Valentine’s Day is a special day for couples everywhere,’ says our Events Director Derrick. The Be My Valentine event is set to take place on Feb. 14 at Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery at 195 Vineyard Drive – Get tickets by visiting www.capefearwinery.com or calling 910-645-4291 option 2.

LIFE LINE SCREENING: A community health screen will take place 10 a,.m, to 5 p.m. Feb. 5 at Lu Mil Vineyard, 438 Suggs-Taylor Road, Elizabethtown, BACKYARD WILLIFE: The Good and The Bad. Learn about wildlife and how they interact with us, at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 15. For more information send email to joel_fulton@ncsu.edu or call 910-862-4591. Call 910-866-5819 for more information.

BACK TO THE ‘80s PARTY: Get ready to step into a time machine and relive the glory days of neon colors, big hair and leg warmers at our Back To ‘80s Party on Feb. 24. The doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $15 per person. Play That One Dj will provide the beats for the night, taking you on a musical journey back to the greatest music generation. Come dressed in your best 80s threads and have the chance to win some awesome prizes. Don’t be afraid to go all out with your outfit – we want to see shoulder pads, parachute pants, and anything else you can think of! The bartenders will be mixing up some dynamite drink specials using our award-winning spirits, so make sure to try some of our signature cocktails. So what are you waiting for? Grab your friends and come party like it’s 1985 at our Back To 80s Party! Doors Open at 7:00 pm Costume Contests at 10 p.m. Have IDs ready when entering.

PLANT PROPAGATION: Learn the different types of propagation on woody and herbaceous ornamentals at this workshop set for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Powell Melvin Ag Center, 450 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown. For more information send email to joel_fulton@ncsu.edu or call 910-862-4591.

FARM TO KITCHEN: Understanding Meat Cuts 5:30-7 p.m. March 21 at the Powell Melvin Ag Center, 450 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown. Learn about pork, beef and lamb cuts; how to choose cuts; how to prepare them; and taste test different cuts. For more information call Contact 910-862-4591 or send email to joel_fulton@ncsu.edu

ONGOING EVENTS

PRAYER MEETING: At 6 p.m. every Tuesday at Shady Grove Baptist Church fellowhip hall, Twisted Hickory Road between Highways 242 and 211, a prayer nmeeting will take place. Prayer warriors from all Bladen County churches are welcome.

