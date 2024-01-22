WHITEVILLE – The trial for three people charged with murder in the 2021 death of Jacqueline “Lynn” Elaine Landreth in Columbus County is scheduled to get underway Jan. 29, District Attorney Jon David has said in published accounts.

Timothy Cain II and Jamaal Green have been charged in connection with the murder of the 38-year-old Bladen County woman. Another suspect, Amanda Williamson, has been charged with accessory after the fact in the case.

Landreth was known to have a contagious personality. She adored everyone, especially her children, and they adored her, too, according to her 2021 obituary.

A message left with the Columbus County District Attorney’s Office was not immediately returned late Friday morning.

Landreth, who was from Clarkton, was reported missing by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 15, 2021. Nine days later, on Feb. 24, Landreth’s body was found off Klondyke Road near Chadbourn.

In the days that followed, Green, of Lumberton, and Cain, of Chadbourn, were arrested and charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said that Landreth’s white GMC Sierra pickup, cell phone and cash had been stolen at gunpoint.

Williamson, of Cerro Gordo, was charged with accessory after the fact for what authorities described as “transporting (the suspects) to a place of safety and for giving them a place to store evidence” while knowing that they allegedly committed the crimes.

According to the Bladen Gaskins Funeral Home & Cremation Services website, Lynn was “a boot-wearing, country-loving kind of girl. Fishing, old Chevy trucks, and hanging with her family and friends were just a few of the things she enjoyed.

“She also loved to sing and get all dressed up but was not afraid of a little mud, either. A jack of all trades,” the website states, “Lynn loved using her hands whether with tools or doing crafts. She could do anything she put her mind to.”