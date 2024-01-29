U.S. Marines, assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, jump from a dive board during the self-rescue event of water survival training at the Mainside Pool, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabriel Romancerosado, a Marine Corps instructor of water survival with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, explains the sequence of events for the gear shed event as Marines don additional combat gear during water survival training.

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Landon Lingle, a combat videographer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, listens to instructions for the gear shed event during survival training Friday.

U.S. Marines, assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, carries out a four-minute water tread event during water survival training at the Mainside Pool, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Pointon on Friday. Water survival training is a biennial training event conducted to ensure Marines maintain combat readiness for surviving any waterborne incident.

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Samuel Burns, an Indiana native and a Marine Corps instructor of water survival with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, is photographed during water survival training Friday.