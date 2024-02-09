Welcome to the Bladen Journal’s Community Calendar. If you have a calendar item, please send it to David Kennard by email at news@www.bladenjournal.com.

BOOK CLUB: The Bladen County Public Library has released its list of books for the Pastries and Print Book Club. February: “None of this is True” by Lisa Jewell; March: “The American Heiress” by Daisy Goodwin; April: “And If I Perish” by Evelyn M. Monahan; May: “The Lost and Found Bookshop” by Susan Wiggs; June: “The Choice” by Edith Eva Eger. For more information contact Kim Wilson at 910-863-4586 or email kwilson@bladenco.org. Meetings are at 3 p.m. every third Monday at the library’s Main Branch, 111 N Cypress St. Elizabethtown.

COUNTY CALENDAR: Fire Learning and Mitigation Education (FLAME) Week will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday at Turnbull Creek.

PUBLIC MEETING: The Bladen County Schools Board of Eduaction will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Monday — and on the second Monday of each month — in the Board Room of the District Office at 1489 US Hwy 701 South, Elizabethtown. All meetings are open to the public. People wishing to address the board can request to do so up to two weeks prior to the scheduled meeting and up to 10 minutes prior to the meeting starting. Contact Elly Johnson, director of communications at ewjohnson@bladen.k12.nc.us or sign in to officially address the board the day of the meeting.

BE MY VALENTINE AT CAPE FEAR WINERY: This Valentine’s Day, celebrate love in style with the Be My Valentine event on Feb. 14. The winery team has curated a beautiful fine dining experience that will have you and your significant other falling in love all over again. Chef Timothy has handpicked the finest ingredients to create a menu that is sure to delight your taste buds. From the appetizers to the desserts, every dish has been thoughtfully crafted to make your night unforgettable. Events Director, Derrick, has also created a romantic ambiance that perfectly complements the food and makes for an unforgettable evening. Tickets for the Be My Valentine event include one shared appetizer, choice of two entrees, shared dessert, and two glasses of champagne. This is an exclusive event with limited seating available, so get your tickets now before they sell out! ‘Valentine’s Day is a special day for couples everywhere,’ says our Events Director Derrick. The Be My Valentine event is set to take place on Feb. 14 at Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery at 195 Vineyard Drive – Get tickets by visiting www.capefearwinery.com or calling 910-645-4291 option 2.

BACK TO THE ‘80s PARTY: Get ready to step into a time machine and relive the glory days of neon colors, big hair and leg warmers at our Back To ‘80s Party on Feb. 24. The doors open at 7 p.m.. Play That One Dj will provide the beats for the night, taking you on a musical journey back to the greatest music generation. Come dressed in your best 80s threads and have the chance to win some awesome prizes. Don’t be afraid to go all out with your outfit – we want to see shoulder pads, parachute pants, and anything else you can think of! The bartenders will be mixing up some dynamite drink specials using our award-winning spirits, so make sure to try some of our signature cocktails. So what are you waiting for? Grab your friends and come party like it’s 1985 at our Back To 80s Party! Doors Open at 7:00 pm Costume Contests at 10 p.m. Have IDs ready when entering.

PLANT PROPAGATION: Learn the different types of propagation on woody and herbaceous ornamentals at this workshop set for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Powell Melvin Ag Center, 450 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown. For more information send email to joel_fulton@ncsu.edu or call 910-862-4591.

ELIZABETHTOWN DOWNTOWN MERCHANTS: The monthly meeting of the merchants in the Downtown Area will include discussion of local events, beautification projects, promotions and town projects. The meeting will take place aat 8:30 a.m. Feb. 29 at Cape Fear Farmers Market, 106 M.L.K. Dr., Elizabethtown.

Harmony Hall Trivia Fund Raiser: This event takes place 1-5 p.m. March 2 at Harmony Hall. Call 910-866-4844 for details.

FARM TO KITCHEN: Understanding Meat Cuts 5:30-7 p.m. March 21 at the Powell Melvin Ag Center, 450 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown. Learn about pork, beef and lamb cuts; how to choose cuts; how to prepare them; and taste test different cuts. For more information call Contact 910-862-4591 or send email to joel_fulton@ncsu.edu

ONGOING EVENTS

PRAYER MEETING: At 6 p.m. every Tuesday at Shady Grove Baptist Church fellowship hall, Twisted Hickory Road between Highways 242 and 211, a prayer meeting will take place. Prayer warriors from all Bladen County churches are welcome.

DAY OF PRAYER: On October 14, 2023, at 11 a.m., citizens will come from around the State to gather and pray for our families, schools first responders, peace, and favor. The prayer rally will be held at the State Capitol Building at 1 Edenton Street, Raleigh NC. Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the event. This event is sponsored by PrayNC.

