St. Pauls man arrested on drug charges

ELIZABETHTOWN — A traffic stop by a Bladen County sheriff’s deputy and the sniffing of his K-9 partner resulted in the arrest of a St. Pauls man on drug charges.

Shriff Jim McVicker said the incident took place on Feb. 10 and involved the seizure of a large amount of marijuana.

“Sgt. Daniel Clark observed a vehicle fail to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Chickenfoot Road and Shaw Mill roads,” he added. “After stopping and approaching the vehicle, Sgt. Clark smelled the odor of marijuana in the vehicle and observed a handgun on the dash.”

Clark then deployed his K-9 partner Jaxx, who discovered two hidden compartments in the vehicle, from which a total of 2.3 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags along with other drug paraphernalia were found.

Arrested was Deion Dominick Gilchrist, 23, who was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana; felonious possession of marijuana; maintaining a vehicle for the sale of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gilchrist was booked into the Bladen County Detention Center under a $10,500 secured bond. His vehicle was also seized as part of the investigation.

“I can’t say enough about our K-9 Jaxx,” said McVicker. “He is one of the best K-9’s we have ever had and Sgt. Clark is the reason for that. The two work together like the team they are.”

