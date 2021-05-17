Editorial: Pity voters; state board doesn’t gain any trust

Guffaws were overwhelmed by the cussing.

North Carolina’s troubled elections got more bad news on Friday. Karen Brinson Bell, who cut a settlement deal with a nationally renowned major litigation player for the Democratic Party, was rehired as executive director of the state Board of Elections by its appointed members.

Well, the appointed Democrats anyway. The board makeup is 3-2 representing Democrats and Republicans, respectively, but doesn’t have a rep for the more than 2.3 million unaffiliated who comprise 33.6 percent of the state’s registered voters.

Chairman Damon Circosta, a Democrat, offered to everyone listening before the vote, “I am very enthusiastic about this one.”

A bad news, kiss of death sign if ever there was one.

“I’ve gotten the pleasure to know Ms. Brinson Bell over the last two years and seen her work through probably the most extraordinary election in my lifetime, certainly,” he continued. “I’ve also been around North Carolina elections for most of my adult life, certainly most of my career, and in my estimation over the long history that I’ve seen this agency work, she has been unparalleled in her bipartisanship, in her professionalism, in her ability to get work done in the most trying of circumstances.”

Huh?

In addition to the deal with Marc Elias that has led this session of the General Assembly to generate protective legislative proposals unattached to future party leadership, Brinson Bell also seized upon the fears of North Carolinians in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic last year. She proposed 15 election law changes, saying they were only temporary because of the virus when in fact 13 of them had no such language.

That was March 2020, before a virus case was even in Bladen and many other counties.

The deal with Elias came in September after votes had already been cast. Honestly, if any of us go to watch our sports teams play, the game is underway and the rules are changed, who believes everybody is getting a fair shake?

Brinson Bell even had the gumption to tell state senators two months ago, “the rules were changed, but the laws were not changed.” Cussing overwhelmed the guffaws on that one, too.

She’s been rebuked by a federal judge and state lawmakers. Not just anyone can accomplish that feat.

We’re not only disappointed but sad for everyone who wants to have belief in the election system. It is troubled. As long as Brinson Bell stays at the front of it, there is no reason to believe fairness and integrity are paramount.

Partisanship, despite what Circosta says, is going to be the flavor of her two-year term just like the chairman wants.

We saw how he plays his cards in three instances with members of the Bladen County board. Circosta likes to be sure the other Democrats know how and what he’s going to do before action happens, including after testimony or explanation. In one instance, we witnessed him guiding the divided board into a 10-minute recess and then, miraculously, had immediate agreement of all five members to advance a preliminary hearing to a formal one.

At which, partisan choices prevailed of course.

That was back when the board said election staff should definitely visit Bladen County, and its board members. They never showed up.

Our advice in April was Brinson Bell should resign. Nothing has changed. Taking Circosta out with her would be even better.

Neither should be trusted when it comes to elections in North Carolina.