CERRO GORDO — East Bladen rolled past West Columbus 7-2 on Friday afternoon in Three Rivers Conference girls high school tennis.

The Lady Eagles moved above .500 heading into a stretch of three matches in three days this week.

• Singles: Victors for the guests included senior Lily Lin 3-6, 6-2, (10-4) at No. 1; senior Carlie West 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3; junior Heather Hardin 6-2, 6-2 at No. 4; junior Jayden Willington 6-0, 6-0 at No. 5.

• Doubles: East Bladen swept, with Lin-senior Alyssa Futrell winning 8-3 at No. 1, West-Hardin prevailing 8-3 at No. 2, and Willington-freshman Rylee Brice winning 8-6 at No. 3.

• Next: East Bladen, 2-1 Three Rivers, 2-1 overall, at Fairmont today, at South Columbus on Tuesday; West Columbus, 1-1 Three Rivers, 1-1 overall, at St. Pauls on Tuesday.