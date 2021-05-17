ELIZABETHTOWN — Cape Fear Valley Health is providing vaccinations for ages 12 and up, utilizing the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19.

To make an appointment at the Bladen Express Care clinic in Elizabethtown, call 910-862-2122. The location is 107 E. Dunham St. in Elizabethtown. This is the only location in the Cape Fear Valley Health system network that does not permit use of its website at capefearvalley.com/covid19. That website can be used for the following locations and the following times:

• Health Pavilion North ExpressCare in North Fayetteville, 6387 Ramsey St. in Fayetteville; Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Bladen Express Care in Elizabethtown, 107 E. Dunham St. in Elizabethtown; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; appointments can only be made by calling 910-862-2122.

• Hoke Pharmacy in Raeford, 300 Medical Pavilion Drive, Suite 100, off U.S. 401 in Raeford; Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Center Pharmacy, 101 Robeson St. in Fayetteville; Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All of the locations permit walk-in patients, provided there is capacity available.

Cape Fear Valley facilities no longer offer first doses of Moderna vaccine, but do give the second dose at the same location where patients got their first dose.

In a prepared statement, pharmacy Dr. Chris Tart of the health system said, “We anticipated and are prepared for the expansion of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for individuals aged 12 to 15. We are glad to see access increased for the Pfizer vaccine to this age group, which is another step in getting the country to herd immunity and ending the pandemic.”

