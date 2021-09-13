Frightening.

How else to describe the conflict being wrought by those in political power? From Washington to Raleigh, we are heartbroken by the callus pummeling of our nation’s founding principles, the woeful disregard for the will of the people.

Most of us got frequent reminders through the weekend remembering the terror on our country 20 years ago. We heard more horror stories from the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, both at home and abroad. And this week we return to the daily grind, with the lip service about coming together tucked to the side as battle lines illuminate in each day’s news cycle.

Enough, already. How much more posturing can we take? How many more grabs at every conceivable means of authority shall we bear?

Confidence in leadership is not only shaken, it’s out the flipping window. There’s barely a shred of evidence to suggest any integrity is left in those who would toss aside the Constitution, the one for our country and the one for our state.

Whatever the argument today, rest assured, if the politician finds it more likeable later with a change in position, that will happen. Will facts be cited to explain? Don’t hold your breath awaiting an easy to understand answer.

How are we to draw confidence, let alone offer respect regardless of our position for or against?

Should we the people cast a vote to decide a matter before us, do we really expect it to hold? Or shall we expect, as we have seen repeatedly, the matter to go before the courts for decision?

And, just who does get to vote? Those as determined by our state constitution, or those as determined by judges — and their political allies — who want every vote that can be found?

To be clear, we’ve endorsed all to get a coronavirus vaccination. We’ve also endorsed that the decision is between an individual and their doctor, and ultimately up to the individual. It doesn’t belong to an employer, let alone a 78-year-old in the White House or his staff.

Gerrymandered voting districts are horrible. They were when the Nash County son in the Governor’s Mansion was for them, and they are now when he’s against them.

We were properly asked, as a state, our position on requiring the same thing at the polls as we do to pick up our ballgame and concert tickets, our prescriptions and a litany of a list of other things. Photo identification requirements for voting shouldn’t be in the courts today; it should be at the polls. One hundred percent of people visiting us for Empty Stocking Fund vouchers have them.

And no, we shouldn’t see felons voting who are yet to complete terms — including paying fees or fines — as established in our North Carolina Constitution. Find the potential 56,000 votes on true merit, not by rewriting state law in a courtroom. Judges uphold the law; they do not write it.

We’ve barely scratched the surface of just how frightening the political pendulum swings today. There’s no promise or sign that it will not get worse.

Write, call, text, visit — by whatever means necessary, beg and plead with elected leadership at all levels to act responsibly. Here, Raleigh and Washington. Ask them to work for the people, for us.

We need the help.