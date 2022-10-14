YOUR ELECTED OFFICIALS
BLADEN COUNTY SCHOOLS
Glenn C. McKoy, Board Member, District 1, 11680 Rosindale Road, Council, NC 28434.
Gary Rhoda, Board Member, District 1, 615 South Hill Street, Elizabethtown, NC 28337
Roger Carroll, Board Member, District 2, 3656 Old Abbottsburg Road, Bladenboro, NC 28320.
Curtis Timothy Benton, Board Member, District 2, P.O. Box 778, Bladenboro, NC 28320
Chris Clark, Board Member, District 3, 3036 Bull St., Garland, NC 28441.
Dennis Edwards, Board Member, County-Wide. 25 Shell Dr., Elizabethtown, NC 28337
Vinston Rozier Sr., Board Chairman, County-Wide, 3006 NC Hwy 20, St. Pauls, 28384
BLADEN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
Ray Britt, chairman, at-large, Phone: 910 862-5587, Cellphone: 910 876-1341. Email: bladencountycomissioner@yahoo.com .
Rodney Hester, vice chairman, District 2, PO Box 925, Bladenboro, NC 28320, Email: krhester97@gmail.com, Phone: 910 876-7329
Charles Ray Peterson, immediate past chair, District 2, 18068 NC Hwy 242 S., Bladenboro, NC 28320. Email: cpeterson@bladenco.org, Phone: 910-648-4506, Cellphone: 910-876-0297,
Mark Gillespie, commissioner, at-large, 302 Della St. Elizabethtown, NC 28337. Phone: 910-862-3098.
Arthur A. Bullock. commissioner, District 1, 3295 Peanut Plant Road, Elizabethtown, NC 28337. Email: abullock1951@gmail.com. Phone: 910-645-4995. Cellphone: 910-876-7905.
G. Michael Cogdell, commissioner, at-large, 2990 Martin Luther King Dr., Elizabethtown, NC 28337. Email: mcogdell@bladenco.org. Phone: 910-645-6877. Cellphone: 910-874-7017.
Dr. Danny Ellis, commissioner, District 3, 1710 Greenwood St. Elizabethtown, NC 28337, Email: dellis@bladenco.org. Phone: 910 876-0811.
Cameron McGill, commissioner, District 3. 66 Azalea Lane, White Lake, NC 28337. Email: pastorcam74@gmail.com. Phone: 910 872-1726.
Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins, commissioner, District 1. PO Box 265, Riegelwood, NC 28456. Email: munngoins@gmail.com. Phone: (910) 655-1611. Cellphone: (910) 549-8034.
NC Representative
Representative William Brisson, R-Dist. 22, 300 N. Salisbury St., Rm. 405. Raleigh, NC 27603-5925. Mailing Address: PO Box 531. Dublin, NC 28332. Phone: 919-733-5772. Email: William.Brisson@ncleg.gov.
NC Senate
Senator Bill Rabon. R- District 8. Mailing Address: 16 W. Jones Street, Rm. 2010, Raleigh, NC 27601. Office Phone: 919-733-5963. Member’s Email: Bill.Rabon@ncleg.gov.
UNITED STATES
U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, 310 New Bern Ave. Suite 122, Raleigh, NC 27601, 919-856-4630, or 113 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510, 202-224-6342
U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, 217 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510, 202-224-3154.
U.S. Rep David Rouzer, R-North Carolina 7th District, 2333 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, 202-225-2731.
U.S. Pres. Joe Biden, Comments: 202-456-1111, Switchboard: 202-456-1414, e-mail: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/. The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W., Washington, DC 20500.