Elizabethtown — Bladen County Schools is requesting feedback from parents and the community regarding the proposed School Improvement Plans (SIPs) for seven schools that have been identified as low-performing.

The North Carolina Department of Instruction classifies schools as low-performing based on their school grades. The current school grade model is based 80% on proficiency and 20% on growth.

“Labeling our schools as low-performing doesn’t seem quite accurate. We’ve got strong leaders, impactful teachers, and strong academic growth happening in our schools. The most recent school grades based on the 80/20 model are hardly reflective of that,” says Dr. Jason Atkinson, Bladen County Schools Superintendent. “All of our schools’ subgroups made 50% or more in growth. A revised model would more accurately show the learning that is happening day in and day out within our classrooms.”

The seven schools in the district identified as low-performing are Bladen Lakes Primary, Bladenboro Primary, Dublin Primary, East Arcadia School, Elizabethtown Middle, Elizabethtown Primary, and Tar Heel Middle. The public can find login information on a special section of each school’s website to review their proposed School Improvement Plans, an overview presentation, and a form to provide any feedback.

“Our School Improvement Teams have put a great deal of effort into developing their respective SIPs,” shared Atkinson, “and we look forward to the feedback and working through suggestions.”

The district will be accepting feedback through Friday, October 21 and additional information is available online at www.bladen.k12.nc.us.