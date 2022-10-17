WHITEVILLE — Otis Montgomery, 29 or Clarkton, has been arrested following an altercation on Oct. 8.

Montgomery is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly stabbing Magan Soles, 27 of Whiteville, multiple times.

The alleged incident took place on Old Glade Road near Tom Sessions Road.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office reported that Soles had stab wounds on her hand, arm, upper torso, head, shoulder, and face. They also reported that she had been bitten on her arm.

Following Montgomery’s arrest at approximately 5:22 p.m., his bond was set for $1 million.