THEY SAID IT

“With oil prices bouncing back over $70 per barrel after reaching as low as $66 in early May, we’ve seen gasoline prices move higher in some states, while others have continued to decline- the national average has seen little change as a result, but overall, gasoline prices continue to see significant relief from year-ago levels.”

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, talking about the trends in gasoline prices around the country.

***

“So many great projects across Bladen, Hoke and Robeson County were completed by dedicated volunteers. Home repairs and a ramp build in Bladen County and downtown beautification in Raeford just to name a few.”

United Way Director of Community Impact Tomeika Munn, talking about the recent United Way Day of Caring.

***

“The core tenet of medicine is that it’s a relationship between human and human — and AI can’t love. I have a human therapist, and that will never be replaced by AI.”

Bon Ku, director of the Health Design Lab at Thomas Jefferson University and a pioneer in medical innovation, talking about the idea that chatbots can provide mental health care.

***

“North Carolina continues to be the best place in America to do business thanks to our first-class workforce and excellent quality of life. With strong infrastructure and education investments along with our continued commitment to diversity and inclusion, we can continue to lead the country in attracting the most dynamic and innovative businesses in the world, creating good-paying jobs and livable communities.”

Gov. Roy Cooper referencing a report that listed North Carolina as the number on state in economic development.

***

Federal revenues (taxes) are way above the historic norm. Spending is way above the historic norm. “Our debt is caused by Trump and Bush tax cuts” is pure BS.

Still, the House-passed debt ceiling bill repeals 1.2 trillion of tax credits for the rich. So lfg. Senate, pass a bill.

U.S. Rep Dan Bishop, in a tweet blasting the idea that the U.S. debt cieling crisis was caused by past Republican presidents.