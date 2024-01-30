To The Editor:

I realize that I am three months behind, for which I am ashamed and must apologize. But, seeing the news of West Bladen getting its gymnasium named after Coach Ken Cross really made me smile.

Kudos go out to all of those who made this possible, and the accolades bestowed on Coach Cross by those who know him best were well-deserved.

During my years with the Bladen Journal, I came to know Coach Cross as a friend and far more than merely a basketball coach. He was always a life coach, with lessons imbedded in everything he did for those willing to pay attention.

During the numerous chats we had, it was always easy to see how much Coach Cross cared about his players and anyone he crossed paths with.

I feel blessed our paths crossed and couldn’t be more thrilled to know his legacy will forever be remembered at West Bladen.

W. Curt Vincent

Richmond, Va.