Jones: Wanna bet there’s madness in March

Has “March Madness” driven you mad already? Certainly, yes, if you follow a certain team based in Chapel Hill. Blowing a 19 point lead and losing to VCU 82-78 in overtime in the first round will make for an interesting offseason.

Likely not as mad, but not happy, if your team is based in Raleigh, although expectations had to have been at least making it into the field of 68. Texas’ Tramon Mark had other ideas with a buzzer-beater and a 68-66 triumph for the Longhorns.

Bracket busted? There were a lot of nervous folks Thursday afternoon when Siena led top-seeded Duke 43-32 at half. You know millions of brackets have Duke winning the tournament and millions more picking the Blue Devils to at least reach the regional final. Duke prevailed 71-65. That result probably made UNC fans and N.C. State fans even madder this March.

I know a guy who went 16-0 in his bracket in Thursday’s opening round. That means, of course, he picked VCU to beat North Carolina. He’s an N.C. State grad, which may have been a factor in his selection.

Do you want to know what will turn “March Madness” into “March Even Madder?” Sports betting.

I tried it when it became legal in North Carolina a couple years ago. I had accounts with FanDuel and ESPN Bet. Each gave free “bonus bets” for joining. One site gave eight $25 bets and the other gave one $250 bet.

I used my $250 “free” bet that there would be more than 2.5 points scored in the first minute of the N.C. State-Virginia game in the ACC tournament on March 15, 2024. Virginia won the tip, made a few passes and then somebody (you would think I would remember his name) swished a 3-pointer. I made $435 and celebrated like I had won the national championship.

Four days after making an initial $100 deposit I now had $671. I was going to be a professional sports gambler. I had found my retirement calling.

A couple of weeks later, making mostly $10 and $15 bets, my accounts were over $1,600. Then, I began losing more than winning over the next couple months and decided to cash out with a $900 profit.

I reopened the accounts in 2025 for three months, betting mostly $1 or $2, but sometimes would go $10 or $15. Didn’t have much success. Cashed out again, but now my overall profit was down to $664.

“March Madness” had turned into “Monthly Madness.” Actually, “Nightly Madness.” Ask my wife.

It’s addictive. I still think about trying again, even though I know the odds are stacked. I understand how someone can get into financial trouble trying to bet their way out of losses. It won’t work.

Recent headlines of games or particular plays being fixed gives me more reason to remain on the betting sidelines.

I don’t doubt it’s possible to make money betting on sports, but it will take a lot of time, research and a bit of luck. None of which I have.

I’m not against sports betting. Have fun with it. Take it as a recreational activity. Don’t threaten players because their performance costs you money.

Enjoy “March Madness” whether your team wins or losses. Don’t let sports betting turn into “March Even Madder.” It’s not worth it.

• Tried something a little different on this week’s photo page. It’s a random selection of scenes that I noticed while driving around the county. Nothing planned. If I noticed something interesting I pulled off the road, except for once, and took a picture. I did snap a photo while driving around the traffic circle outside of Bladenboro. Admittedly, not recommended, but I made sure no vehicles were behind.

Let me know what you think and if you would like to see it again. The photos are on Page 13 in the print edition and online at bladenjournal.com under the News section.