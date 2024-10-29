ELIZABETHTOWN – The Whiteville Wolfpack defeated the East Bladen Eagles for a 55-7 victory in a Waccamaw Conference clash last Friday night. The Wolfpack established their run game early into the first quarter with senior running-back Nallegem Powell busting free across midfield on a 33-yard run that would get the visitors into the red zone. His teammate, senior running-back Cameron McKvian powered his way through to the end zone on first-and-goal to help the Wolfpack go ahead by 7-0.

The Eagles started their first possession of the night on the 36 yard line after a decent return from junior Torean Cogdell. East Bladen ran the ball a couple times for minimum gains and resorted to the pass on third-and-seven. Junior Kewone Maynor rolled out the pocket due to immediate pressure from Wolfpack defenders and threw an incomplete pass to bring the punt team onto the field on fourth down.

Whiteville went to the air on their first play as junior quarterback Layton McLean connected with his senior wideout Will Fisher for a first down conversion at their own 24. The Wolfpack momentum would be slowed down momentarily after a holding call wiped off a big run but they would eventually find themselves near the goal line. McKvian punched in his second touchdown of the quarter to help the visitors go-ahead by two scores in the first.

East Bladen were able to move the ball with short gains in their second offensive possession of the night. Junior running-back Dashon Campbell and Cogdell alternated carries for most of the drive as they helped the host get across midfield. Whiteville’s defense was able to hold off their opponent’s advancement to force fourth-and-four from the 34. The Eagles kept their offense on the field in an attempt to convert but Maynor was tackled yards short behind the marker.

The Wolfpack started the second quarter with the ball and they quickly got into the red zone. McLean took a shot towards the end zone but his receiver was blanketed in coverage to force 3rd down from the 17 yard line. Powell came up short of the fist down as Eagle defenders swarmed around him to force a fourth-and-one. Whiteville kept the offense on the field and were able to not only convert on fourth down but score with a 12-yard touchdown run from McKvian.

The Eagles next drive started positively with Campbell bulldozing his way through Wolfpack defenders for a 13-yard gain. Then Maynor followed it up with a 10-yard run around the left edge to set up the Eagles around midfield. A fumble on the next play was scooped by Wolfpack junior linebacker Jaya Smith and returned the fumble for 44-yards as the visitors went ahead 28-0.

East Bladen would suffer a second straight turnover on their next drive with Smith nabbing an interception on fourth-and-five from the 42. Whiteville were able to put together one last scoring drive before the first half came to a close. McLean would connect with Fisher on the sideline with a quick flare pass; Fisher would shake around multiple defenders before sprinting into open space on 54-yard touchdown reception.

East Bladen would go into halftime behind by 35 and their third quarter started with similar struggles on offense as they went four-and-out on their first possession of the second half. The Wolfpack quickly moved the ball down the field in chunks and they eventually found themselves at the two yard line. McLean would sneak into the end zone to help extend the lead to 42-0.

East Bladen junior Jaylen Suggs took the ensuing kickoff to the 20 but would get 15 more yards added onto the run after a facemask penalty. Maynor took the snap from the 34 before wheeling around the edge for a 66-yard touchdown run to give the home crowd something to cheer about. Senior kicker Gabriel Algozy converted the extra point kick as the score became 42-7 halfway through the third quarter.

Whiteville closed the third quarter drive down the field and they started the fourth quarter with a rushing touchdown from junior running-back Cody Rice. The game would end on a 76-yard interception return from Whiteville senior defensive-back Caleb Johnson. Whiteville’s overall record moves to 8-1 and they are tied for first in conference play with South Columbus at 5-0. The Wolfpack will clash with South Columbus this Friday in their final regular-season game for what will decide the champion of the Waccamaw.

East Bladen finished their regular-season with an overall record of 4-6 and they sit in the fourth-place spot in the conference standings as things stand. The Eagles will depart from eight seniors this season–Gabril Algozy, Malik Banks, Cole Butler, Ethan Strickland, Amari Parker, Jaamir Stephans, Jaylen Suggs, and Malikah Moore.

East Bladen Schedule:

North Brunswick 48, East Bladen 0

East Bladen 42, West Bladen 8

Wilmington Ashley 54, East Bladen 27

James Kenan 34, East Bladen 14

South Columbus 25, East Bladen 22

East Bladen 50, East Columbus 7

Pender 44, East Bladen 12

East Bladen 12, Heide Trask 6

East Bladen 43, West Columbus 0

Whiteville(Oct. 25th-7:30 PM)

AROUND THE WACCAMAW:

South Columbus(8-1, 5-0) 49, Heide Trask(6-3, 2-2) 27

Pender(6-3, 3-2) 67, West Columbus(1-7, 0-5) 13