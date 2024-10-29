BAYBORO – The number-two seeded Pamlico Hurricanes defeated the 31st-seeded East Bladen Lady Eagles in the first round of the 1A NCHSAA State Playoffs on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles entered Tuesday’s match with a 2-3 record in their last five but they’ve been no strangers to tough opponents this season in a battle-hardened Waccamaw Conference. Pamlico earned the number-two seed in the East Region after posting a 20-3 overall record and were on a 13 game unbeaten run prior to the opening round against East Bladen.

The Hurricanes relied heavily on junior Julia Bain in the attacking category this season and Tuesday’s match was no different. Bain finished the first round match with 14 kills, six aces and four digs in the victory. Her teammate, junior Dakota Smith was responsible for the bulk of the Hurricanes assists with 24. The Hurricanes advanced to the second round on Thursday against Wake Prep and they swept the 18th-seeded team in straight sets as their postseason journey continued.

East Bladen finished their season with an overall record of 8-11 and they finished tied for fourth with South Columbus in the Waccamaw Conference at 5-7. They improved on a 4-17 record from the year prior for an impressive turnaround. The Lady Eagles will depart with five seniors–Miriam DeVane, Martha Simmons, Mary Frances Sutton, Mollie Tolar and Iveonna Ward.

East Columbus claimed the top-seed for 1A schools in the Waccamaw Conference and their 12-4 season earned them the number-nine seed in the East Region. They hosted the 24th-seeded Gate County Red Barons in the first round and unfortunately for the Lady Gators, they suffered a 3-1 upset to conclude their season. The Whiteville Lady Wolfpack went 11-1 in Waccamaw Conference play to take the conference title this season and they secured the number-eight seed in the 2A NCHSAA Playoffs for the East Region.

The Lady Wolfpack hosted Bartlett Yancey in their first round match and were able to get the victory in four sets with a 3-1 victory on Tuesday. They moved on to the next round for a meeting with the number-nine seeded Louisburg Lady Warriors for another four set victory to keep their postseason hopes alive. Whiteville would travel to the number-one seeded Ayden-Grifton Chargers for their third round clash in the Eastern Region.

The Heide Trask Lady Titans was a part of the four Waccamaw Conference teams to make the postseason and the Lady Titans earned the 19th seed in the 2A NCHSAA State Playoffs.They traveled over an hour to take on the 14th-seeded North Lenoir Hawks for their first round match. The Hawks handled business at home in the first round and swept their opponents for a 3-0 victory.

VOLLEYBALL:

East Bladen 3, Union 0

Clinton 3, East Bladen 1

East Bladen 3, West Bladen 2

East Bladen 3, Union 0

West Bladen 3, East Bladen 1

South Columbus 3, East Bladen 1

East Columbus 3, East Bladen 1

East Bladen 3, Pender 1

Heide Trask 3, East Bladen 1

East Bladen 3, West Columbus 0

Whiteville 3, East Bladen 0

Wallace-Rose Hill 3, East Bladen 1

East Bladen 3, South Columbus 0

East Bladen 3, Pender 2

East Columbus 3, East Bladen 0

Heide Trask 3, East Bladen 0

East Bladen 3, West Columbus 0

Whiteville 3, East Bladen 0

Pamlico 3, East Bladen 0

EB 2024/25 FALL ROSTER:

TATUM ALLEN(SO)

MIRIAM DEVANE(SR)

TAYLOR DOWLESS(SO)

MILEIGH MARTIN(JR)

AUBREI NIXON(JR)

MARLEE POTTER(SO)

MARTHA SIMMONS(SR)

MARY FRANCES SUTTON(SR)

MOLLIE TOLAR(SR)

IVEONNA WARD(SR)