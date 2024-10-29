FAIRMONT – The West Bladen Knights defeated the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes for a 40-20 victory in last Friday’s SAC 6 Conference match-up. The Knights took the lead halfway through the first quarter after junior running-back Justin Spaulding burst into the endzone on a two yard run. Fairmont was able to answer on a 18-yard pass touchdown from sophomore quarterback Jamarion Brown to junior running-back Terrence Bryant but a failed two-point conversion kept them behind by one.

The visitors extended their lead at the beginning of the second quarter with junior running-back Ahmarie White scoring from the one yard line as the Knights jumped ahead by 14-6. Brown dumped a pass off to his junior wideout Trandone Campbell for a three yard touchdown but another failed two-point conversion kept the host trailing behind. West Bladen took advantage of the last possession of the half as senior quarterback Hezekiah Adams broke free for a 15-yard touchdown run to make the score 20-12.

Adams would get his second rushing touchdown of the night from the one yard line and the Knights went up two scores. The Golden Tornadoes failed to respond which allowed their opponents the opportunity to kill the game off at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Adams went 90-yards for his next touchdown and he ran into the endzone for the two-point conversion with 8:21 remaining in the game. The visitors couldn’t find an adequate response on offense and their opponents stamped the game with their final drive.

White would scamper across the goal line on a 16-yard rush for his second touchdown of the night to put the visitors ahead 40-12. Brown would get the stagnant Fairmont offense going with a 75-yard touchdown pass to senior wideout Jamir Jones with 1:27 remaining in the game. The visitors would recover their opponents onside kick and run clock down to earn their second win of the season.

The Knights rushed for 413 yards on offense and their defense held the Golden Tornadoes to 72 yards on the ground. White led the Knights in rushing with 204 yards and Adams rushed for 187 yards during last Friday’s game. Junior defensive-linemen Wendell Way led the Knights defense with 10 tackles and a sack against Fairmont. Sophomore John McDowell nabbed the Knights only takeaway of the night with an interception. West Bladen’s overall record moves to 2-6 and they also move to 1-3 in conference play this season with one game remaining.

The Knights will host the Red Springs Red Devils(2-7, 2-2) this Friday for their regular-season finale. The Red Devils were defeated by the Midway Raiders(8-1, 4-0) for a 46-8 loss away from home. Their offense is spearheaded by senior running-back Jakelsin Mack and junior wideout TJ Ellerbe. Both athletes have accounted for more than 20 touchdowns for the Red Devils this season. The Red Devils defense has allowed around 36 ppg in their last four conference games and they’ll be facing a Knights offense that’s seemingly found their groove the last few weeks with one regular-season game to spare.

West Bladen is 2-1 in their last three meetings with the Red Devils and their opponents claimed the most recent victory with a 32-18 result. Last season’s matchup between these teams was a heated clash with ejections on both sides as each team had playoff hopes on the line. Kickoff will be at 7 pm as the Knights look to defend their Castle in this season’s final game.

West Bladen Schedule:

South Columbus 48, West Bladen 6

East Bladen 42, West Bladen 8

West Columbus 42, West Bladen 8

West Bladen 26, East Columbus 19

American Leadership(Canceled)

St. Pauls 41, West Bladen 0

Clinton 40, West Bladen 12

Midway 37, West Bladen 12

at Fairmont(Oct. 25th)

Red Springs(Nov.1st-Senior Night)

AROUND THE SAC 6:

St. Pauls(7-2, 4-0) 49, Clinton(1-8, 1-3) 6

Midway(8-1, 4-0) 46, Red Springs(2-7, 2-2) 8