WHITEVILLE – The Whiteville Wolfpack defeated the South Columbus Stallions for a 21-8 victory in a Waccamaw Conference clash last Friday. Whiteville secured the 2024 Waccamaw Conference title with their victory over South Columbus as they finished 6-0 in conference play. The Wolfpack earned the top-seed for 2A schools in the conference after finishing the year with an overall record of 9-1. South Columbus concluded their season with an overall record of 8-2 and they finished in second-place with a 5-1 record in conference play.

Both schools are a lock for the postseason and they’ll find out their seeding next Sunday. South Columbus will be in the 2A NCHSAA Playoffs for the first time since the 2021 Fall Season. The Pender Patriots(7-3, 4-2) defeated the Heide Trask Titans(6-4, 2-4) for a 36-22 victory in their regular-season finale. Pender earned the top-seed for 1A schools in the conference after their win Friday and they finished third in the conference standings.

The East Bladen Eagles(4-6, 3-3) concluded their season a week prior to the final week of games but they solidified themselves in fourth-place in the conference standings after last Friday’s results. The Eagles should be postseason eligible based on record and strength of schedule but will most likely play their first round game on the road. Heide Trask will be on the bubble with an overall record of 6-4 and they’ll have their fingers crossed when the 2A East Bracket is drawn-up.

West Columbus(2-7, 1-5) edges out East Columbus(0-10, 0-6) for sixth-place in the Waccamaw standings.

East Bladen Schedule:

North Brunswick 48, East Bladen 0

East Bladen 42, West Bladen 8

Wilmington Ashley 54, East Bladen 27

James Kenan 34, East Bladen 14

South Columbus 25, East Bladen 22

East Bladen 50, East Columbus 7

Pender 44, East Bladen 12

East Bladen 12, Heide Trask 6

East Bladen 43, West Columbus 0

Whiteville 55, East Bladen 7