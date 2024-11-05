ELIZABETHTOWN – The East Bladen Eagles and the Pender Patriots drew 1-1 in a Waccamaw Conference clash last Wednesday. Pender senior Owen Davis netted the first goal of the game in the first half and East Bladen freshman Andrio Garcia scored in the second half to send the match to overtime. The overtime period ended scoreless with nothing separating the two sides. East Bladen’s overall record moved to 10-6-2 and they finished third in the conference standings at 8-2-2. The Eagles scored 55 goals and only conceded 32 goals during the regular-season.

They’ll enter the postseason on a three-game unbeaten run and they’ve only conceded once in that period of time, while also scoring 15 goals in their last three. East Bladen had six seniors play their final home game in an Eagles uniform–Gabril Algozy, Chase Butler, Colin King, Joseph Perez, Fernando Rebollar, and Marco Ventura. Pender claimed the top-seed for 1A schools in the Waccamaw Conference as they finished in the top spot in the conference standings with a 11-0-1 record.

Seeding for the NCHSAA Playoffs will be drawn this Thursday and the first round will kickoff on Saturday, November 9th. Heide Trask(10-11-1, 9-3) claimed the top-seed for 2A schools in the conference and they finished in second-place behind Pender with a 9-3 record in conference action. Whiteville(4-16-1, 4-7-1) finished the season in fourth-place in the conference standings, East Columbus(3-10-4, 3-6-3) claimed the fifth-place spot, South Columbus(3-15-1, 3-8-1) took sixth-place and West Columbus finished bottom of the standings with an 0-12 record.

BOYS SOCCER:

Hoke 3, East Bladen 0

East Bladen 5, Union 2

East Duplin 3, East Bladen 1

East Bladen 3, Union 0

Clinton 8, East Bladen 0

Hobbton 5, East Bladen 4

East Bladen 1, South Columbus 0

East Bladen 3, Whiteville 2

East Bladen 3, Heide Trask 2

East Bladen 9, West Columbus 0

East Bladen 1, East Columbus 1

East Bladen 3, South Columbus 0

East Bladen 5, East Columbus 1

Pender 2, East Bladen 1

Heide Trask 2, East Bladen 1

East Bladen 10, West Columbus 0

East Bladen 10, Whiteville 0

East Bladen 1, Pender 1

2024 Roster:

Ishaq Algozy(fr)

Andrio Garcia(Fr.)

Victor Alonzo(Fr.)

Connor Hill(Fr.)

Trey Wilson(Fr.)

Tyler Griffin(Fr.)

Kyran Mckoy(So.)

Landyn Scott(So.)

Treydon Scott(Jr.)

Geo Reyes(Jr.)

Fernando Rebollar(Sr.)

Colton Daly (Jr.)

Fox Sutton(Fr.)

Colin King(Sr)

Chace Butler (Sr.)

Marco Ventura(Sr.)

Tevin McClean (Jr.)

Tyler Eason (So.)

Easton Bostic(Jr.)

Davion Lewis(Jr.)

Gabril Algozy(Sr.)

Damian Alonzo-Sanchez(So)

Ethan Metz(So)

Jayce Hatcher(So)

JD McArthur(So)

Joesph Perez(Sr.)

AROUND THE WACCAMAW:

Heide Trask(10-11-1, 9-3) 4, Whiteville(4-16-1, 4-7-1) 1

East Columbus(3-10-4, 3-6-3) 7, West Columbus(0-12) 0