When you’re hot, you’re hot.

Landyn Scott was red hot Tuesday night.

The junior guard made a school-record 10 3-point field goals and finished with 34 points as East Bladen soared past Union 56-35 in a Carolina Conference boys’ high school basketball game played on Patty Evers Court.

“I felt it on the first shot,” Scott said. “It feels great. I just had to stick with it and do what I had to do and what I needed to help my team win.”

Scott made 10 of his 15 3-point attempts in breaking the school record of eight set by Lee Barnes during the 2023-24 season.

“It’s always been my goal to break the record and I finally got it,” said Scott, who posed for pictures with the game ball and was congratulated by East Bladen principal Dr. Christopher Carroll along with coaches Aking Elting and Jay Raynor.

“It was special,” Elting said. “We definitely needed that (win) tonight and (Scott) definitely led the way with 10 3s. I’m proud of him.”

The win was only the second this season for the Eagles (2-10, 2-2 Carolina). East Bladen had lost three of its past four games by a combined 10 points.

“These guys work hard,” Elting said. Those close losses hurt even worse than a blowout, but I can tell we’re getting better and better each game.”

Scott scored the first 10 points of the season on a pair of 3-pointers, a layup and another basket off a steal. He had a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter as East Bladen took a 15-7 lead.

Union (3-9, 1-4 Carolina) wouldn’t back down. The Spartans tied it at 15-15 all. Scott and Union’s Manny Adams traded 3-pointers that made it 18-all. Keyshawn Kemp’s buzzer-beater gave East Bladen a 27-23 halftime lead.

The Eagles never trailed in the second half. Scott hit four more 3-pointers in the third quarter as East Bladen outscored the Spartans 19-9 for a 46-32 lead, then outscored Union 10-3 in the fourth quarter.

“The win means a whole lot,” Scott said. “Everybody has been doubting us and it just proves that we can play. I feel like it’s going to be a big turning point for us.”

In the junior varsity game, C.J. Williams and Kemori McNeil combined for 31 points in leading Union to a 47-41 win.

Lakota Schmale scored 18 to lead East Bladen (4-8, 3-1 Carolina), which lost its first Carolina Conference game.

VARSITY BOYS

UNION (35) — Manny Adams 9, Tobias Cromartie 7, Shawn West, Derik Aycock 9, Elijah Gdfrey 4, Semaj Bennett 6, Freddy Frar, Julian Edwards.

EAST BLADEN (56) — Keyshawn Kemp 9, Tevin McLean 1, Khalil McKoy 2, John Monroe 2, Jaden Lewis 2, Landyn Scott 34, Tucker Smith, Conner Hill 2, Dashon Campbell 4.

JUNIOR VARSITY

UNION (47) — C.J. Williams 16, Maliq Dammave 8, Kemori McNeil 15, Jaleel Duncan 8.

EAST BLADEN (41) — Omar Powell 4, Damian Maynor, Ishaq Algozy 1, John High, Joel Lewis 2, Jason Sutton 4, Benjamin Lent 4, Lakota Schmale 18, Darnell Rouse 8.

