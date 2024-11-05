In just a few days, we here in America will be choosing our leaders for the next few years. In fact that process has already begun in most states through early voting. But what may surprise a lot of people is that as far back as the book of Deuteronomy, God was speaking to his people about a day when they would set up their own leaders just as we are doing now. Deuteronomy 17:14-15 says, “When thou art come unto the land which the LORD thy God giveth thee, and shalt possess it, and shalt dwell therein, and shalt say, I will set a king over me, like as all the nations that are about me; Thou shalt in any wise set him king over thee, whom the LORD thy God shall choose: one from among thy brethren shalt thou set king over thee: thou mayest not set a stranger over thee, which is not thy brother.”

Ten times in Scripture we find the phrase “[they] made him king.” Many more times we find similar phrases. Sometimes they did as Deuteronomy 17:14-15 instructed and chose wisely; many other times, they chose poorly. But in every case, the entire course of a nation was altered to one degree or another; it always is when new rulers are chosen.

They had one ruler to choose – a king. We in America have it a teensy bit more difficult than that. We choose a president, vice president, senators, congressmen, governors, lieutenant governor, attorney general, auditors, commissioners of agriculture, commissioners of insurance, commissioner of labor, secretaries of state, superintendents of public instruction, treasurers, judges, justices, magistrates, sheriffs, state senators, state representatives, county commissioners, boards of education, water and soil district supervisors, and also vote on referendums galore. And we have to make all of those choices through the noise of multitudinous and wildly contradictory radio, TV and social media ads, mailers, texts, emails, and even the occasional unhinged lunatic who thinks that screaming in people’s faces is an excellent way to win friends and influence people.

Scratch that “teensy bit” thing: we have it way more difficult than they did.

Many years ago, the Reverend Martin Luther King Junior gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech, explaining what he would like to see our country become. I could never top the oratory of his speech, but I would like to do something at least of a similar nature. Rather than add here to the cacophony of “vote for my side because everyone else is Hitler/Satan/The kid that bullied you in the third grade,” let me just tell you what I would love to see for and in the land I love.

I would love for America to be a place where the very notion of abortion becomes as horrible as the act itself, a place where it is unthinkable for anyone to take the life of a child in the womb. I would love for abortion, like slavery, to become a hated, bygone relic of less sensible days, universally spoken against.

I would love for America to promote the superiority and sanctity of the nuclear family in all things. I would love for churches and schools and sit coms and sports and companies to do everything in their power and everything within their sphere of influence to reestablish it as the foundational building block of our society.

I would love for government to stop squandering our children’s and grandchildren’s future by continuously and dismally failing at the most basic of economic tasks, namely operating within its means. The constant and mammoth overspending every single year is stupid, reckless, and will eventually be financially fatal. Bluntly, drunken monkeys flinging dung on a whiteboard could not, through that methodology, produce more inept excuses for budgets than what our supposedly competent leaders on both sides continuously produce.

I would love for racism – all of it – including against white people, to be abhorrent again. In a similar vein, I would love for the constant bashing of men and manhood to once again be abhorrent as well. What rational society thinks it is a good idea to weaken and villainize its chief warriors, builders and providers?

I would love for America to have actual functioning borders where not a single person enters without doing so legally. And I would love to require anyone who does not agree with this to remove the doors from their houses and the gates and fences from around their properties.

I would love for the media to be evenhanded and trustworthy. I would love to be able to turn on the news and hear reports of what has happened on any given day, minus the subtle as a flying mallet propagandic spin that is so consistently added to it.

I would love for everyone to be scared to death of the ever-growing threats to free speech, especially when it is posed as “for our own good.” I would love for any politician to be terrified to try and curtail it, knowing that everyone on both sides of the aisle would come together to throw them out of office.

That definitely is not all I would love for America, but I think it is a pretty good start.

