BLADENBORO- West Bladen senior center Chase Williams signed his letter of intent to play for the Citadel last Friday morning. He shared the special moment of signing to the Citadel with his teammates, friends and family in the West Bladen media center. Williams stands at around 6’7 and his dominance down low has made him a focal point of the Knights offense these past few seasons. West Bladen Head Coach Travis Pait has been able to have a front row seat watching Williams develop throughout the years. “We’ve had quite a few players that have played college basketball but Chase has been a really special kid,” said Pait. “His dads been my pastor for forever and in fifth grade he[Williams] has been working with our Lil Knights Program since fifth grade.”

Pait describes the early morning workouts and extra time that Williams put into establishing himself as a top recruit that landed on the Citadel’s radar. “The Citadel is really lucky to get him,” said Pait. “He’s a heck of a player…and they’ll be getting a winner.” Williams earned conference Player of the Year and was a lock for All-District last season. Pait credits his star center for being a major contributor to the Knights two straight SAC 6 Conference Titles.

Williams averaged 17.4 ppg, 9 rebounds, 2.2 assist, and 2.2 blocks in 26 games last season. Coach Pait felt like Williams would have averaged more if he didn’t sit him out in fourth quarters during the Knights many blow-out victories last season. Since entering the halls of West Bladen as a freshmen, Williams has added to his game each passing year by deepening his bag of tricks in the post area and he grew into his 6’7 frame by adding muscle.

“He changed his body after his freshman year and kept adding to his game,” said Pait. “Last year his shot became really good and now he’s probably one of our top 5 shooters coming into this season.” Coach Pait spoke highly of his center’s work ethic and he believes Williams can continue to make improvements to his game. Williams had a list of four schools seriously interested in his signature but ultimately decided on the Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. Williams believes that he can play immediately once he steps foot on the Citadel’s campus next year.

Williams was grateful for the moment and he described the chance to transcend his game at the collegiate level. “To get up every morning and practice as hard as I can…trying to be the best I can and working the best I can to be better everyday,” said Williams. “It’s a dream come true to be able to do that at the highest levels.” Williams also looks forward to the challenge the next level holds and he’s focused on becoming a better hooper in the future by putting in the necessary work inside the gym. Williams was happy to share the special moment with his loved ones and teammates.