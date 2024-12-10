ELIZABETHTOWN-The East Bladen Lady Eagles defeated the Gray’s Creek Lady Bears for a 62-40 victory in a non-conference match-up last Friday. They moved to an overall record of 5-1 after defeating the Lady Bears on their home floor. Head Coach Patty Evers and the Lady Eagles finished last week with three straight wins to carry momentum into their next game against West Brunswick.

West Brunswick lost by seven in their first meeting with the Lady Eagles and will come into Elizabethtown with hopes of a different result. The Lady Eagles will open Waccamaw Conference play against Heide Trask(1-3) away from home. Heide Trask lost to West Brunswick last Friday in a 43 point thrashing on the road. They’ll host Dixon and travel to Richlands before hosting East Bladen this Friday.

The East Columbus Lady Gators ended a two game losing streak on the road against South Brunswick(5-1) last Friday as their overall record moved to 3-2. Junior forward Malia Graham and senior guard Malayah Hines combined for 35 points in the Lady Gators victory last Friday night.

East Columbus will play their next game against Jones(1-4) this Monday and then they’ll open Waccamaw Conference play against Whiteville(0-3) on Friday. The Pender Lady Patriots are slated for their first game this Friday against Wallace-Rose Hill(0-0) in a non-conference clash. South Columbus suffered a 60-22 defeat against Lumberton(4-3) last Friday as they moved to an overall record of 1-5.

They’ll travel across state lines to take on Johnsonville(0-1) for their next game in a non-conference match-up before they open up Waccamaw Conference play against West Columbus(1-2).

EAST BLADEN GIRLS BASKETBALL 24/25:

Tatum Allen SO.

Cabria Baldwin JR.

Neveah Brown SO.

Ariel Cromartie JR.

Taylor Dowless SO.

Tyliah Freeman SO.

Nia McKoy JR.

Aaliyah Monroe SO.

Sana’a Singletary FR.

Laila Smith SR.

Iveonna “NeNe” Ward SR.

Niyah Wooten JR.