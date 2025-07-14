Bladen County AAA players talk in the dugout between innings Sunday during their 6-3 win against Town Creek in the Diamond Youth Baseball state tournament in Shallotte.

Members of the Elizabethtown Majors team are: First row, from left, Baylor Gooden, Kymani Matheson, Mark McMichael, Jase Allen and Greylan Knobles. Second row, from left, Aiden Wooten, Cooper Patrick, Cooper Clark and Tony Robinson. Third row, from left, Jabari Adams-Peterson, Elijah Dicicco and Nolan Schultz. Fourth row, left, Coach Camrin Wooten, Coach Teffrey McKoy and Coach Mark McMichael.

Members of the Bladen County Angels All-Stars (not in order) are Averie Tew, Rachel Earp, Emoni Autry, Ava Willoughby, Keatyn Norris, Alivia Ammons, Sully Peterson, Macyn Bebout, Sadie Rabon, Nora Chadwick, Bella Hester and Eva Dove. Coaches are Danielle Dove, John Ammons and Mike Dove.

Members of the Bladen County AAA All-Stars are: First row, from left, Laylon Council, Reid Butler, Lawson Walters, B.B. Christian and Jackson Davis. Second row, from left, Colton Thompson, Cooper White, Cedarius Ballard, Memphis Smith and Gus Bordeaux. Back row, from left, Coach Ashley Davis, Coach Tim Benton, Coach Lesley Davis. Not pictured is Alex Meares.

SHALLOTTE – Memphis Smith had two hits and drove in a run and Colton Thompson drove home two runs Sunday afternoon as Bladen County defeated Town Creek 6-3 in an elimination game of the Diamond Youth Baseball AAA state tournament.

In other games Sunday, West Robeson beat Elizabethtown 17-2 in the DYB Majors tournament and Lumberton shut out Bladen County 21-0 in the Diamond Youth Softball Angels state tournament. Bladen County Dixie Boys had a bye Sunday after beating Harnett County 15-3 on Saturday.

The Bladen Dixie Boys are scheduled to play a doubleheader Monday with games scheduled at noon and 5 p.m. in the 10-team, double elimination tournament in Winnabow.

In Bladen County AAA’s game, Gus Bordeaux, L.C. Council and Lawson Walters each added a hit as the team advanced to play Dunn at 5 p.m. Monday in an elimination game.

Bladen County plated a run in the second when Cooper White walked, then scored on a two-out single by Bordeaux.

Bladen County made it 4-0 with three runs in the third. Reid Butler, Alex Meares and Jackson Davis drew walks. Smith followed with a single. A Thompson ground out drove home the final run of the inning.

Bladen County made it 5-0 in the fourth when Council singled and scored on three passed balls.

Town Creek cut it to 5-3 after the fifth, but Bladen County added an insurance run in the sixth when Smith led off with a single, moved to third on a pair of passed balls and scored on Thompson’s ground out.

DYS Angels: Lumberton 21, Bladen County 0

In Lumberton, the host team rolled to victory in a winner’s bracket game at Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex. Alivia Ammons had the lone hit for Bladen County.

Bladen County is scheduled to play Pembroke at 11 a.m. Monday in an elimination game. If Bladen County wins that game, it will play at 3 p.m. against the loser between Lumberton and Hope Mills.

DYB Majors: West Robeson 17, Elizabethtown 2

In Wilmington, West Robeson advanced in the winner’s bracket and gave Elizabethtown its first loss in the 10-team tournament.

West Robeson scored three times in the top of the first inning, but Elizabethtown countered with its two runs. Cooper Patrick led off with a double and scored on Aiden Wooten’s single to left. Wooten later scored on an error.

However, West Robeson scored once in the second, then added seven in the third and six in the fifth.

Elijah Dicicco, Patrick and Wooten each had a hit for Elizabethtown.

District 9 champion West Robeson defeated Elizabethtown 15-0 in the district tournament in Pembroke earlier this month.

Elizabethtown will receive a bye Monday and is scheduled to play Tuesday at 5 p.m. against the winner between Clinton and East Duplin in an elimination game.

