East Bladen won Wednesday’s boys’ soccer match 2-1.

West Bladen won the sportsmanship award in a move seldom seen these days in athletics.

Tevin McLean and Ishaq Algozy each scored for the Eagles ( 1-2-2), who notched their first victory this season.

West Bladen’s goal came in the 78th minute on a shot from distance by Alejandro Lopez Sandoval. Afterward, the Knights (0-2-1) scrambled in the closing two minutes in an effort to force another draw against their county rivals. The teams played to a scoreless draw Aug. 21.

“Great game by both sides,” East Bladen coach Jay Raynor said. “We played more as a team (this game), even though at times I thought we tried to do too much for the majority of the match. We did what was best for us as a team.”

Trailing 1-0 prior to halftime, West Bladen had the tying goal taken off the scoreboard when the official incorrectly credited the Knights with a score. West Bladen team captain Jonah Bryan admitted to Coach Brett Jackson that the ball had gone outside the near post and settled on the net, but outside the goal. Jackson instructed Bryan to tell the official. After discussion, the goal was disallowed and West Bladen was awarded a corner kick.

“We definitely didn’t want to take a goal that we hadn’t earned,” Jackson said. “We try to teach the guys to play with integrity and sportsmanship. In building a program and teaching the guys the right way to go about, not just soccer, but life in general, we want to do the right thing, first and foremost, and sometimes the right thing is not always the easy thing.”

Raynor said, “Not sure how many kids would do that, especially in that moment in their rivalry match. Both Jonah and Coach Jackson didn’t have to do that. They put character before winning.”

East Bladen struck eight minutes into the game when Damian Alonzo-Sanchez crossed the ball into the box and Salvador Estrada made a play, forcing West Bladen keeper Dylan Hernandez to make a save. The ball bounced loose and McLean scored into the open net.

East Bladen’s second goal came in the 75th minute when Andrio Garcia placed a perfect pass to Algozy, who converted from just outside the 6-yard box.

Raynor credited keeper Fox Sutton for his play. “For whatever reason, we haven’t been ourselves in the back and he has been right there to make good decisions to come out as well as tough shot stopping.”

West Bladen went on the attack over the final five minutes, getting the goal from Sandoval, but couldn’t get the tying tally.

“It’s a tough loss,” Jackson said. “We had a good battle the last two games we played East. It’s early in the season. We’re young and learning. The guys are seeing the kind of benefits of doing the right thing.”

Raynor mentioned Alonzo-Sanchez, J.D. McArthur, Jayce Hather, Easton Bostic and Connor Hill for their play.

Both teams are scheduled to play non-conference games Tuesday. East Bladen will play at Whiteville and West Bladen will play at North Brunswick.

Sonny Jones can be reached at [email protected].