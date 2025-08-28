The West Bladen varsity volleyball team has won its first six matches.

West Bladen was pushed to the limit the first time it played East Bladen in volleyball this season.

The Knights weren’t interested in a repeat.

Halaina Conklin and Jaylen Clark combined for 11 kills Wednesday as undefeated West Bladen beat the visiting Eagles in four sets by scores of 25-17, 19-25, 25-9, 25-15.

A week earlier, East Bladen (0-6) had rallied from two set downs to force a deciding fifth set with West Bladen (5-0) winning 17-15.

After the teams split the first two sets Wednesday, West Bladen controlled sets three and four for the victory.

Conklin had six kills to lead West Bladen at the net. Clark finished with five kills, two blocks, two digs and a service ace. Makenna Thurman had six aces and four kills. Kali Allen had two kills, a service ace and a dig. Emmy Bryant had three service aces and four digs. Greer Pope contributed 16 assists, two kills and a service ace. Natalee Sykes finished with 12 assists, four kills, two service aces and a dig. Kimberly Dowless and Tahlela Bethea had two blocks and two kills. Brenna Hester added a service ace and dig. Shanna Lewis had a kill.

For East Bladen, Taylor Dowless had six kills and a pair of service aces. Marlee Potter had four kills. Aubrei Nixon had two kills, three blocks, a pair of service aces and a dig. Tatum Allen had two service aces and two digs. Nadya Colon had a service ace and dig. Mileigh Martin had a pair of digs. Cabria Baldwin had a block. Ariel Cromartie had a dig.

In the junior varsity match, East Bladen won 25-23, 25-19 to complete a two-match sweep of the Knights this season.

Julia Flowers had six kills and two service aces to lead the Eagles (4-2). Maylin McMichael had three service aces. Tenley Dowless had three blocked shots. Addison Douglas had three digs. Avianna Whittington had two digs.

For West Bladen (3-2), Kynslie Kinlaw had five service aces and a block. Addison Wilcox had 11 assists, two kills and a service ace. Bristol Allen had two service aces and a block. Berkleigh Guy had six assists and a kill. Chloe Walters had four assists and a dig. Vera Valentiner had a kill, dig and assist. Amiya McCarty-Maxfield blocked a pair of shots.