Steve Hancock of Elizabethtown shot a career low 63 Tuesday, Aug. 26 while playing in the Southeastern Fellowship Golf Association tournament at Vineyard Golf at White Lake.

Hancock had seven birdies and an eagle for a 9-under score on the par-72 layout.

On Monday, Aug. 25, Hancock shot 1-under 71 to win the Carolinas Golf Association one-day individual Super Senior division by one stroke at Longleaf Golf Club in Southern Pines.

Thundering Herd

Nineteen players teed up Thursday, Aug. 28 for the weekly 9-hole Thundering Herd tournament at Vineyard Golf at White Lake.

The winning team, at 5-under, was Jackson Henderson, Jessica Wood, Connor Smith and Jason Spainhour. Second place, at 4-under, was the team of Mitchell Henderson, Darren Heath, Dustin Maitland and Tony Stewart.

Anyone wishing to play in the 6 p.m. tournaments can call the Vineyard Golf pro shop at 910-247-6132 before 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Cost is $30 for members and $50 for non-members.

SFGA

The team of Joey Todd, Joe Canady and Alick Mansfield shot a 119 in a two-net score format Tuesday, Aug. 26 for a six stroke win in the Southeastern Fellowship Golf Association tournament played at Vineyard Golf at White Lake.

The second place team, with 125, was Steve Hancock, Paul Stanley, David Medlin and Rodney Warwick. Third place, with 127, was Danny Davis, Billy Malpass, Johnny Wallace and Rob Conway. Fourth place, with 131, was Don Salsbery, George Cochrane, Stan Mathews and Roger Canady.

The next tournament is scheduled Tuesday, Sept. 2 at Land ‘O Lakes Golf Club in Whiteville and the Sept. 9 tournament is slated for Timberlake Golf Club in Clinton. To enter or for information call John Blake at 910-641-2819, Rob Conway at 910-640-9249, Linwood Hedgepeth at 910-734-7161 or L.R. Odham at 910-770-2449.

Land ‘O Lakes Club Championship

Land ‘O Lakes has scheduled its club championship Sept. 13-14 with tee times beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Players will be flighted by tees/handicap and prizes awarded for gross winners in Blue tee flight and gross and net winners in all other flights. Flights are Blue tees, White tees, Seniors-Gold tees (ages 65 and over), Super Seniors-Red tees (ages 75 and over) and Ladies-Red tees.

Entry fee is $50 per play, which includes range balls each day.

To register or for more information, call the course at 910-642-5757.

Bay Tree Lakes VFD tournament

The 22nd annual Bay Tree Lakes Volunteer Fire Department golf tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 13 at Vineyard Golf at White Lake.

Tournament registration and check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Awards and a meal will follow at the end of the tournament. There will be longest drive, closest to the pin and putting contests along with two opportunities to win either a car or $25,000 for a hole-in-one. Cost is $65 per play or $260 for a four-player team. Hole sponsorships also are available.

For information, call Bob Latham at 910-876-0717, Ben Corbett at 910-874-4019 or Jimmy Skinner at 910-991-6879.

Augustine tournament

The fourth annual Augustine Family Agricultural Scholarship Tournament is scheduled Saturday, Sept. 20 at Vineyard Golf at White Lake. The event raises scholarship funds for the next generation of agricultural leaders.

To register or for more information, call the course at 910-247-6132.

Email golf-related information for Golf Notes to [email protected].