An amazing start to the junior varsity football season in Bladen County.

Zee Pone scored the winning touchdown as East Bladen outlasted West Bladen 28-22 in five overtimes Thursday night.

The East Bladen JVs are scheduled to host Whiteville next Thursday. West Bladen is slated to host Heide Trask on Sept. 11.

VARSITY

Volleyball: Heide Trask 3, West Bladen 0

In Rocky Point, Trask gave the Knights their first loss with a 25-21, 25-16, 25-20 sweep in a non-conference match.

For West Bladen (5-1), Emmy Bryant had eight digs and two assists. Greer Pope had a service ace, kill and nine assists. Natalee Sykes had six assists, a service ace and dig. Jaylyn Clark had three kills, a pair of blocks and a dig. Kali Allen had five digs, a service ace, kill and assist. Makenna Thurman had three kills, an ace and dig. Shanna Lewis had three digs, a service ace and kill. Halaina Conklin had four kills and a block. Kimberly Dowless had three kills and three blocks. Brenna Hester had two digs.

West Bladen is scheduled to host Union on Wednesday.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Volleyball: West Bladen 2, Heide Trask 1

In Rocky Point, the Knights rallied from an opening set loss to beat Trask 19-25, 25-15, 25-20.

Kensleigh Kinlaw had six service aces, two kills, five attacks, two digs, and nine assists to lead West Bladen (4-2). Berkleigh Guy had three service aces and seven digs. Vera Valentiner had two kills, four attacks, an assist, and four digs. Abigail Dicicco had a dig. Chloe Walters had five attacks, 13 digs and three attacks. Amiya McCarty-Maxfield had two aces, an attack, a block and three digs. Hadley Dove had three digs. Bristol Allen had an attack and a block.

East Bladen 2, Hobbton 0

In Elizabethtown, East Bladen (5-2) rolled past Hobbton 25-14, 25-6 in its Carolina Conference opening match.

Harlie Shaw led the Eagles with four service aces and 11 assists. Isabella Beard had four service aces and three digs. Addison Douglas had three service aces, four assists and a kill. Chloe Merritt had four assists, a dig and service ace. Avianna Whittington had a service ace. Tenley Dowless had a kill and three attacks. Maylin McMichael had two attacks. Julia Flowers had three kills, a block, dig and attack. Gracey Edwards had two kills and two attacks.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Volleyball: Emereau 2, Harrells Christian 0

In Elizabethtown, the Aviators (1-1) picked up their first win with a 25-18, 25-17 sweep of Harrells Christian.

“It was a true team effort with powerful serving, strong energy, and plenty of Aviator pride,” Emereau coach Paige Burney said.

In the first set, Quinlyn Bass set the tone for Emereau with an opening ace, and Harper Allen followed with two service points, including one ace, to spark the rally. Keri Faye Burgess owned the net and stacked up five points with two aces, while Kenley Brisson added an ace of her own. Delana Phillips kept the rally alive with steady serving, and Kaitlynn Wright dropped in two aces. Harper returned to the line for two more points, including another ace, before Burgess sealed the game with three straight points.

In the second set, Emereau’s Bass got things started with a serve point before Burgess took over again, lighting up the scoreboard with a massive 10 points, including 6 aces. Anna White chipped in with an ace. Allen added two more aces, and Isabella Green closed it with a pair of aces.

Emereau is scheduled to play at Old Main Stream Academy on Monday.

THURSDAY, AUG. 28

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball

Varsity: Hobbton at East Bladen

Varsity: Heide Trask 3, West Bladen 0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-20)

JV: East Bladen 2, Hobbton 0 (25-14, 25-6)

JV: West Bladen 2, Heide Trask 1 (19-25, 25-15, 25-20)

JV Football

East Bladen 28, West Bladen 22, 5 overtimes

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Volleyball

Emereau 2, Harrells Christian 0 (25-18, 25-17)

RECREATION

7-9-Year-Old Boys’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Revolution vs. Timbers

Quakes vs. Galaxy

Thunder vs. Cosmos

Railhawks vs. Fury

7-9-Year-Old Girls’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Arsenal vs. Alliance

Fusion vs. Burn

FRIDAY, AUG. 29

HIGH SCHOOL

Football

West Bladen at East Bladen, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 2

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball

East Bladen at North Duplin, JV 4 p.m., Varsity 5:30 p.m.

Boys’ Soccer

East Bladen at Whiteville, 6 p.m.

West Bladen at North Brunswick, 6 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

West Bladen at East Bladen, 4 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Volleyball

Emereau at Old Main Stream Academy, 4 p.m.

Boys’ Soccer

Emereau at Old Main Stream Academy, 4 p.m.

RECREATION

5-6-Year-Old Soccer at Bladen County Park

Titans vs. Hornets, 6 p.m.

Dynamos vs. Raptors, 6 p.m.

Lightning vs. Sharks, 7 p.m.

Mutiny vs. Grizzlies, 7 p.m.

10-12-Year-Old Boys’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

DC United vs. Spartans, 6 p.m.

Bolt vs. Crew, 7 p.m.

10-12-Year-Old Girls’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Courage vs. Stars, 6 p.m.

Spirit vs. Fire, 7 p.m.

Golf

Southeastern Fellowship Golf Association at Land ‘O Lakes Golf Club, Whiteville, 9:30 a.m.