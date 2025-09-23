CLARKTON – The Bladenboro Middle boys’ and girls’ soccer teams remained unbeaten Monday with victories against Clarkton School of Discovery at Harold Ingram Field.

In the boys’ game, the Bulldogs (5-0) used shootout goals by Tyler Thurman, Joel Rojas and Josmar Rojas to win after the teams played to a 1-all draw in regulation. Rodrick Bellamy scored for Bladenboro off an assist from Keithan Russ for Bladenboro’s regulation goal. Clarkton’s goal came on a penalty kick by Chatham Rigsbee. The Blue Devils are 3-2.

In the girls’ game, Bladenboro (5-0) pulled away in the second half for a 5-1 win against Clarkton (0-5).

Ady Carroll had two goals for the Bulldogs, who have won 24 consecutive matches dating to 2022. Carly Rhodes, Sabria Cobb and Bella Hester each added a goal and Ashley Santos was credited with an assist. Kaylee Fisher, Trinity Dutcher and Liz Miller stood out on defense.

Boys’ Soccer: Emereau 1, Friends School 1

In Wilmington, the Aviators (5-2-1) played to a draw against Friends School. Cayden Smith scored the lone goal for Emereau and Colt Lewis had four saves.

Games postponed

The Elizabethtown at West Columbus boys’ and girls’ soccer games were postponed. No makeup date has been announced.

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer: St. Pauls 5, West Bladen 0

In St. Pauls, the Knights (3-6-1) were shut out in the non-conference match. West Bladen is scheduled to return to Southeastern Conference play on Wednesday at Red Springs.

MONDAY, SEPT. 22

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

East Columbus at Tar Heel

Elizabethtown at West Columbus, postponed

Girls’ Soccer

East Columbus at Tar Heel

Elizabethtown at West Columbus, postponed

TUESDAY, SEPT. 23

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball

East Bladen at Hobbton, JV 4 p.m., Varsity 5:30 p.m.

West Bladen at South Brunswick, JV 4:30 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

West Bladen at South Brunswick, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

East Bladen at North Duplin, 4 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Volleyball

Emereau at Harrells Christian, 4 p.m.

Soccer

East Columbus at Elizabethtown, Girls 4 p.m.; Boys 5:15 p.m.

Cape Fear Academy at Emereau, Boys 4 p.m.

RECREATION

5-6-Year-Old Soccer at Bladen County Park

Grizzlies vs. Sharks, 6 p.m.

Dynamos vs. Hornets, 6 p.m.

Mutiny vs. Titans, 7 p.m.

Lightning vs. Raptors, 7 p.m.

7-9-Year-Old Boys’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Cosmos vs. Fury, 6 p.m.

Quakes vs. Timbers, 6 p.m.

Railhawks vs. Galaxy, 7 p.m.

Thunder vs. Revolution, 7 p.m.

7-9-Year-Old Girls’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Burn vs. Fusion, 6 p.m.

Alliance vs. Arsenal, 7 p.m.

10-12-Year-Old Girls’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Fire vs. Courage, 6 p.m.

Stars vs. Spirit, 7 p.m.

Golf

Southeastern Fellowship Golf Association at Lakewood Country Club, Salemburg, 9:30 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 24

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

East Bladen at Lakewood, 6 p.m.

West Bladen at Red Springs, 6 p.m.