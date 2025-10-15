BLADENBORO – Diego Santos had a hat trick Tuesday as West Bladen rolled past South Columbus 7-1 in a Southeastern Conference boys’ soccer match.

Alejandro Lopez and Jonah Bryan each scored twice and Jason Velasquez assisted on three goals for the Knights (4-9-1, 2-3-0 Southeastern). Gerson Verdugo had two assists and Miles Bullard and Bryan each had an assist.

“Tonight was a big bounce back game for us,” said West Bladen coach Brett Jackson after his team broke a four-match losing streak. “We came out tonight more focused on attacking and we did that very well. We had one lapse on defense and it cost us a goal, but we were able to bounce back. The guys played hard and were able to control the ball well, which was something that we had struggled with in previous matches. We are hoping to take this momentum into the game vs. Red Springs (Wednesday).”

Wilbert Funez had four saves in goal and Bryan had a save for the Knights. West Bladen built a 4-1 halftime lead.

Volleyball: East Columbus 3, East Bladen 2

In Roseboro, East Bladen took top-seeded East Columbus to the limit before losing 20-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-14, 15-13 in the semifinals of the Carolina Conference tournament.

Taylor Dowles had 15 kills, three blocked shots and four digs to lead the Eagles (7-15), who will learn Thursday their opponent in the upcoming N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A playoffs. First round games are scheduled Saturday.

“These girls played their hearts out and went 5 sets,” said East Bladen assistant coach Jessica Eason. “I am so proud of the commitment and determination they showed up with. This was big time tonight.”

East Columbus (18-1) is set to play North Duplin (16-5) in Wednesday’s championship match at Lakewood High School. North Duplin swept Hobbton 3-0 in the other semifinal match.

East Bladen scored the last six points of the first set to win 25-20, then snapped a 22-all tie with a pair of key plays by Marlee Potter to win the second set 25-23.

The Eagles rallied from 12-6 down in the third set to take a 17-16 lead. East Columbus scored seven straight points and won 25-21 to avoid elimination.

East Columbus scored 10 of the last 11 points in the fourth set to win 25-14 to force a deciding fifth set. The teams battled on even terms throughout the final set before the Gators managed to win the 15-13 and the match.

East Bladen statistics: Tatum Allen (4 kills, 2 digs), Cabria Baldwin (5 kills, block), Taylor Dowless (15 kills, 3 blocks, 4 digs), Nadya Colon, Aubrei Nixon (2 kills, 5 blocks), Marlee Potter (10 kills, 3 digs), Mileigh Martin (7 digs), Addie Douglas (dig), Gracey Edwards.

RECREATION

Youth football

The Bladen County Recreation Department’s 7-9-year-old flag football league opened play at County Park with the Hurricanes and Volunteers posting victories.

TUESDAY, OCT. 14

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

West Bladen 7, South Columbus 1

Volleyball

Carolina Conference tournament

At Lakewood

Semifinals: East Columbus 3, East Bladen 2 (20-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-14, 15-13)

Girls’ Tennis

West Bladen at Fairmont, cancelled

RECREATION

7-9-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park

Hurricanes 20, Crimson Tide 0

Volunteers 30, Bulldogs 14

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 15

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

Red Springs at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

East Bladen at Union, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL

NCHSAA Girls’ Tennis Playoffs

South Columbus at West Bladen, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 16

HIGH SCHOOL

JV Football

Red Springs at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

East Bladen at Lakewood, 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball

NCHSAA brackets released

RECREATION

7-9-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park

Wolfpack vs. Crimson Tide, 6 p.m.

Hurricanes vs. Volunteers, 7 p.m.