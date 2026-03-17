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Bladen recreation results/standings

Staff report
in ,
Members of the Mavericks are Javion Johnson, Ethan Brooks, Shawn Packer, Laylon Council, Eastyn Singletary, Bentley Packer, Isaiah Bizzell, BayLyn Manuel, Josiah Cobbs and Lawson Walters. The coach is Mackie Singletary. Contributed photo

Members of the Mavericks are Javion Johnson, Ethan Brooks, Shawn Packer, Laylon Council, Eastyn Singletary, Bentley Packer, Isaiah Bizzell, BayLyn Manuel, Josiah Cobbs and Lawson Walters. The coach is Mackie Singletary.

Contributed photo

The Mavericks won the Bladen County Recreation Department’s 10-12-year-old boys’ basketball championship, beating the Pacers and Knicks last week.

The Mavericks finished 10-2 and finished two games ahead of the Celtics and Warriors.

Bladen 10-12 Boys

Thursday, March 12: Celtics 32, Heat 20; Mavericks 30, Pacers 26; Warriors 29, Lakers 14

Tuesday, March 10: Heat 48, Celtics 41; Mavericks 27, Knicks 21; Warriors 23, Lakers 16

Standings (Final): Mavericks 10-2, Celtics 8-4, Warriors 8-4, Knicks 6-6, Heat 6-6, Pacers 3-9, Lakers 1-11

Bladen 7-9 Boys

Thursday, March 12: Huskies 5, Longhorns 4

Standings (Final): Bears 9-1, Blue Devils 7-3, Yellow Jackets 7-3, Gators 5-5, Longhorns 1-9, Huskies 1-9

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