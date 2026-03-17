Bladen recreation results/standings

The Mavericks won the Bladen County Recreation Department’s 10-12-year-old boys’ basketball championship, beating the Pacers and Knicks last week.

The Mavericks finished 10-2 and finished two games ahead of the Celtics and Warriors.

Bladen 10-12 Boys

Thursday, March 12: Celtics 32, Heat 20; Mavericks 30, Pacers 26; Warriors 29, Lakers 14

Tuesday, March 10: Heat 48, Celtics 41; Mavericks 27, Knicks 21; Warriors 23, Lakers 16

Standings (Final): Mavericks 10-2, Celtics 8-4, Warriors 8-4, Knicks 6-6, Heat 6-6, Pacers 3-9, Lakers 1-11

Bladen 7-9 Boys

Thursday, March 12: Huskies 5, Longhorns 4

Standings (Final): Bears 9-1, Blue Devils 7-3, Yellow Jackets 7-3, Gators 5-5, Longhorns 1-9, Huskies 1-9