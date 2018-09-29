Friday’s prep football scores

Following are high school football scores in North Carolina from Friday night:

Albemarle 34, North Moore 7

Arden Christ School 43, Victory Christian Center 0

Ashe County 42, Elkin 0

Asheville 50, North Henderson 14

Asheville Erwin 55, West Henderson 33

Asheville Reynolds 37, Waynesville Tuscola 0

Asheville School 55, Hickory Grove Christian 0

Ayden-Grifton 35, North Pitt 7

Belmont South Point 46, Gastonia Ashbrook 14

Bessemer City 24, Gastonia Highland Tech 12

Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 44, Lawrence Academy 0

Boonville Starmount 27, Alleghany County 7

Bunn 57, Warren County 27

Burlington Williams 8, Southern Guilford 0

Cameron Union Pines 42, East Chapel Hill 19

Catawba Bandys 31, Newton-Conover 7

Charlotte Catholic 20, Weddington 0

Charlotte Christian 62, High Point Christian Academy 0

Charlotte Country Day 44, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 6

Charlotte Independence 27, East Mecklenburg 17

Charlotte Mallard Creek 63, Lake Norman 0

Charlotte Myers Park 56, Mint Hill Rocky River 0

Charlotte Providence 31, Charlotte Harding 13

Charlotte Providence Day 28, Charlotte Latin 17

Charlotte Vance 43, Huntersville Hopewell 0

Concord 17, Charlotte Berry Tech 0

Concord Cox Mill 26, West Rowan 7

Concord Robinson 34, West Stanly 13

Cornelius Hough 12, Mooresville 7

Davidson Community School 42, Cherryville 36

Durham Hillside 30, Durham Jordan 20

Durham Riverside 33, Vance County 6

East Bladen 48, West Columbus 14

East Forsyth 42, Greensboro Page 14

East Lincoln 27, Lincolnton 6

East Rutherford 54, Polk County 21

East Wilkes 27, West Wilkes 6

Eastern Alamance 37, Person 14

Eastern Guilford 53, Southwestern Randolph 14

Eastern Randolph 77, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 7

Fayetteville Britt 15, Lumberton 14, 4OT

Fayetteville Seventy-First 35, Hoke County 0

Forest City Chase 34, Avery County 19

Gastonia Forestview 47, East Gaston 7

Gastonia Huss 41, Lawndale Burns 0

Greene Central 21, Kinston 14

Greensboro Dudley 30, Southwest Guilford 8

Greensboro Grimsley 22, Winston-Salem Reynolds 14

Greenville Conley 56, Eastern Wayne 26

Greenville Rose 35, Pikeville Aycock 14

Halifax Academy 34, Pungo Christian 32

Harrells Christian 33, North Raleigh Christian 8

Hickory Ridge 35, Charlotte Garinger 7

Hickory St. Stephens 40, McDowell County 36

Jamestown Ragsdale 34, Kernersville Glenn 15

Kings Mountain 56, North Gaston 6

Lee County 58, Burlington Cummings 12

Louisburg 48, Bear Grass 12

Manteo 20, Pinetown Northside 7

Matthews Butler 34, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 28

Metrolina Christian Academy 42, Charlotte Northside Christian 6

Monroe 28, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 22

Monroe Sun Valley 53, Monroe Parkwood 7

Mooresboro Jefferson 49, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 0

Morganton Freedom 43, Hickory 22

Morganton Patton 17, Valdese Draughn 7

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 22, Monroe Union Academy 7

Murphy 42, Andrews 8

North Buncombe 49, Enka 34

North Davidson 42, West Davidson 0

North Lincoln 49, Lake Norman Charter 14

North Rowan 42, South Stanly 0

North Stanly 66, Chatham Central 0

North Stokes 14, Concord First Assembly 6

North Surry 31, Walkertown 27

Northampton County 26, North Edgecombe 14

Northern Guilford 42, Northeast Guilford 14

Northwest Cabarrus 58, North Iredell 6

Oak Grove 17, South Rowan 14

Orange 27, Southern Durham 17

Pfafftown Reagan 49, High Point Central 7

Raleigh Athens Drive 45, West Johnston 6

Raleigh Broughton 37, Southeast Raleigh 14

Raleigh Enloe 21, Raleigh Millbrook 14

Raleigh Ravenscroft 67, Fayetteville Christian 18

Raleigh Sanderson 41, Raleigh Leesville Road 14

Raleigh St. David’s 60, Kinston Parrott Academy 22

Randleman 27, Providence Grove 0

Red Springs 39, East Columbus 0

Reidsville 50, High Point Andrews 0

Richmond County 31, Southern Pines Pinecrest 0

Riverside Martin 60, Camden County 0

Roanoke Rapids 42, Oxford Webb 0

Robbinsville 44, Rosman 7

Salisbury 41, Central Davidson 7

Scotland 34, Pembroke Swett 11

Shelby 35, Mount Pleasant 14

Shelby Crest 27, Belmont Cramer 7

South Central Pitt 64, Southern Wayne 14

South Columbus 49, St. Pauls 17

South Granville 34, Anson County 28

South Johnston 40, Western Harnett 18

South Mecklenburg 56, Charlotte Olympic 28

SouthWest Edgecombe 48, Currituck County 7

Southampton Academy, Va. 56, Cary Christian 14

Southern Alamance 59, Asheboro 20

Surry Central 27, Winston-Salem Atkins 12

Sylva Smoky Mountain 41, Madison County 6

Tarboro 55, Chocowinity Southside 0

Thomasville 29, East Davidson 8

Thomasville Ledford 39, Lexington 0

Trinity Wheatmore 23, Trinity 3

Village Christian 27, Raleigh Wake Christian 6

Watauga County 35, Alexander Central 0

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 38, Monroe Piedmont 12

Wendell Corinth Holders 26, Pittsboro Northwood 14

West Carteret 42, Farmville Central 34

West Charlotte 20, North Mecklenburg 14

West Forsyth 43, Northwest Guilford 27

West Iredell 47, East Burke 28

West Mecklenburg 35, Charlotte Ardrey Kell 0

West Montgomery 43, South Davidson 12

West Stokes 61, Winston-Salem Carver 0

Western Alamance 55, Eden Morehead 7

Whiteville 46, Fairmont 6

Wilkes Central 45, North Wilkes 7

Wilson Beddingfield 22, Wilson Hunt 0

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 41, Western Guilford 0

Winston-Salem Parkland 34, Greensboro Smith 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

East Carteret vs. Croatan, ppd. to Oct 1st.

Princeton vs. Swansboro, ppd.